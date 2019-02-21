Benelli TRK 502 vs Kawasaki Versys 650 vs BMW G 310 GS vs Kawasaki Versys X-300 vs SWM SuperDual T: Specifications Comparison

The Benelli TRK 502 and the TRK 502 X have been launched in India and marks a new era for the Italian bike maker in the country. The TRK 502 is priced from ₹ 5 lakh (ex-showroom); which puts in the same vicinity as a number of other offerings between 300-650 cc in the adventure motorcycle segment. While the bike does not have a direct competitor at this price point or displacement, the model does lock horns against the Kawasaki Versys 650, BMW G 310 GS, Kawasaki Versys-X 300, and the SWM SuperDual T. With a number of models to choose from, we do a quick specifications comparison to see where the Benelli TRK 502 stands against the competition.

The Benelli TRK 502 and the BMW G 310 GS get the dis-engagable ABS.

Features

The five motorcycles in this comparison remain pretty basic when it comes to the electronics department and only get dual-channel ABS as standard in compliance with the upcoming safety norms. which remains the only aid on offer. The G 310 GS does come with switchable ABS, which can be disengaged; whereas only the rear ABS unit on the TRK 502 can be switched off. The ABS unit on the Versys-X 300 is not disengagable but you do get a slipper assist clutch.

Barring the G 310 GS that gets an digital instrument console, all other bikes make do with a semi-digital cluster. The SuperDual T gets the least informative unit with a basic digiital unit showcasing details like the speedometer odometer, trip meter among other information. The Versys 650 comes with an adjustable windscreen that is missed on the other motorcycles.

For the off-road version, the Benelli TRK 502 gets additional equipment including a bash plate and knuckle guard, which is also the case with the SuperDual T that comes with fog lights, skid plate, knuckle protectors and luggage rack.

The Kawasaki Versys 650 gets the most powerful engine here

Powertrain

The Benelli TRK 502 and the TRK 502 X are powered by a 499 cc parallel-twin cylinder, which positions it quite uniquely in the entry-level ADV segment. The bikes can be seen as an upgrade for the current Hero Impulse and Royal Enfield Himalayan users who looking for more power without necessarily going the extra mile for a full-blown middleweight tourer. The motor is tuned for 47 bhp at 8500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque, which are appreciable numbers but it is the 235 kg kerb weight on the TRK 502, which could make things a little sluggish off the line.

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is similarly positioned in terms of power output and makes 39 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque from its 296 cc parallel-twin engine. However, power only arrives at 11,5000 rpm with torque coming in 10,000 rpm, which is in contrast to the Benelli that drops in power much earlier. The Kawasaki Versys 650 though offers the most impressive power-to-weight ratio with its 650 cc parallel-twin engine churning out 68 bhp at 8500 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm, while its kerb weight is still lower than the TRK at 216 kg.

The single-cylinders are are good on power with the SWM Superdual T churning out 53 bhp at 7500 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 6250 rpm from its 600 cc motor. The BMW G 310 GS too uses a single-cylinder engine but the 313 cc mill makes the least amount of power here with 34 bhp at 28 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm available. The bike though has a kerb weight of 169.5 kg, which makes for an impressive power-to-weight ratio. All bikes comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The SWM Superdual 650 T is off-road ready with its large 600 cc single-cylinder engine

Off-Road Spec

All bikes have been tuned for off-road abilities in addition to touring performance. The TRK 502 is underpinned by a Trellis frame and gets 50 mm USD forks with a pre-load adjustable monoshock suspension at the rear. The TRK 502 X though is the off-road ready version and gets an increased ground clearance of 220 mm, while the seat height also increases to 840 mm. The bike also rides on spoked wheels with a 19-inch wheel up front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear, wrapped in Metzeler Tourance tyres.

On the other hand, the Kawasaki Versys 650 is a more inclined towards touring than off-roading. The bike uses a diamond frame underneath and comes with 17-inch alloy wheels. The ground clearance is also low at 170 mm, while the suspension set-up has been tuned for rider comfort on longer rides. The bike uses more sophisticated hardware with a 41 mm Showa Separate Function (SFF) USD forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Both the front and rear units are adjustable on the Versys 650.

In contrast, the Versys-X 300 is designed for off-road tractability and gets a steel frame that is suspended by 41 mm telescopic forks up front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear. The Versys-X 300 is also the only bike in this comparison to use telescopic forks. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels, much like the TRK 502, which are wrapped in IRC Trail Winner tyres.

The BMW G 310 GS is more inclined towards touring than off-roading

The SuperDual T also designed to have fun off tarmac and gets a double cradle frame with 45 mm USD forks up front and a rebound adjustable monoshock. The bike also gets 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels with the same Metzeler Tourance rubber as the TRK. The ground clearance is marginally better than the Versys 650 at 180 mm, but the bike gets the tallest seat height here at 898 mm.

The smallest BMW ADV is more of a tourer than an off-road spec motorcycle. The bike is underpinned by a Trelis frame, but you get a long travel suspension setup with 41 mm USD forks up front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear. The bike rides on dual-purpose tyres with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear, albeit you get alloys instead of spoked wheels. The seat height is a decent 835 mm, which makes it accessible to most buyers.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 comes with a lot of touring capabilities but feels overpriced

Prices

The Benelli TRK 502 and the TRK 502 X are priced at ₹ 5 lakh and ₹ 5.40 lakh respectively. This puts the models pretty much in between the other offerings in this comparison. The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is only marginally cheaper at ₹ 4.69 lakh, while the BMW G 310 GS is the cheapest model here with a price tag of ₹ 3.49 lakh. The Kawasaki Versys 650 turns out to be the most expensive at ₹ 6.69 lakh, while the SWM SuperDual T feels expensive despite a recent price cut and is now available at ₹ 6.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Benelli TRK 502 and the 502 X are competitively priced but are also heavier than its rivals

Conclusion

The BMW G 310 GS is the cheapest motorcycle here but does feel overpriced for it has to offer. The same concern remains with the SuperDual T and Kawasaki Versys-X 300, which are dedicated off-road motorcycles, but with price tags that are hard to justify. The Kawasaki Versys 650 though is a proven motorcycle and serves as a well equipped tourer for its price. However, the Benelli TRK 502 and the TRK 502 X are competitively priced and will attract those who want a powerful touring machine while on a budget. However, it's real world capabilities is something we will find out soon and that's what will make all the difference.

