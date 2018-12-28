Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502 X Launch Date Revealed

The Benelli TRK 502 has been in coming for more than a year now. It hasn't been a good ride for Benelli in the Indian market, but thanks to its collaboration with the Mahavir Group, things are looking up for the company. Benelli will finally be launching the TRK 502 and the TRK 502 X in India on February 18, 2019. The TRK 502 will be the road-going variant while the TRK 502 X will be the off-road focussed variant with wire-spoke wheels are maybe some more off-roading kit. The motorcycle was first showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo and not long after the company had to cease its operations in India with DSK (its previous partner) running into financial troubles.

DSK Benelli TRK 502 gets new 500 cc parallel-twin engine

The Benelli TRK will be the first motorcycle to be launched under the new collaboration and both variants will share the frame and the engine which is a 499 cc parallel-twin which is liquid-cooled and makes about 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 45 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. There will be a 6-speed gearbox on offer as well. Other features include 50 mm USD forks and a monoshock at the rear. For braking, the Benelli TRK 502 will use 320 mm twin discs up front and a 260 mm disc at the rear. The TRK 502 X will get a bigger 19-inch wheel up front and a 17-inch unit at the rear while the standard TRK will feature 17-inch units at both ends. The dry weight of the Benelli TRK 502 is about 213 kg, which means that it will not exactly be a light motorcycle.

We believe that Benelli will price the TRK 502 and the TRK 502 X between ₹ 5 lakh and ₹ 6 lakh (ex-showroom). While it may not have a direct rival in the traditional sense, but if priced competitively, it could be more affordable than a whole bunch of other adventure bikes such as the Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 and the SWM SuperDual T.

