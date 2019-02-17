New Cars and Bikes in India

Benelli TRK 502: Price Expectation

All set to be launched, here's what we think will be the pricing on the Benelli TRK 502 and the TRK 502 X adventure motorcycles.

View Photos

The Benelli TRK 502 is the newest adventure tourer set to hit the market and will take on a host of offerings. The bike will mark Benelli's entry in this segment in India and is all set to be launched February 18, 2019. The TRK 502 was first showcased in the country at the 2016 Auto Expo but has taken over two years to finally hit the market. While we know a host of details about the new motorcycle, the prices for the TRK 502 will be revealed tomorrow. So, what should be the pricing on the Benelli TRK 502? Here's what we think.

Also Read: Benelli TRK 502: What To Expect

Benelli TRK 502

₹ 6 - 6.5 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Feb 2019

The Benelli TRK 502 is a 500 cc offering and we expect it to be priced in the range of ₹ 5-6 lakh (ex-showroom). The TRK 502 will be offered in two variants - Standard - which will be the road biased version with alloy wheels and road road spec tyres, while there is also the TRK 502 X that is the off-road spec version and comes with spoked wheels, dual purpose tyres and a longer travel rear suspension. While the TRK 502 will be more affordable, the X variant is likely to be around ₹ 25,000-30,000 more expensive.

dsk benelli trk 502

DSK Benelli TRK 502 gets new 500 cc parallel-twin engine

Both versions of the Benelli TRK 502 will share the same mechanicals. The bike will draw power from the same 500 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 47 bhp at 8500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and uses a hydraulically actuated clutch to reduce lever effort. The bike comes with a 20 litre fuel tank with USD forks up front and a monoshock set-up at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end and dual-channel ABS as standard.

Also Read: Benelli TRK 502 Launch Details Revealed

0 Comments

The Benelli TRK 502 will take on a host of adventure tourers between 300-650 cc including the Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT and the SWM SuperDual T. It will also lock horns against the entry-level models like the Kawasaki Versys X-300, Royal Enfield Himalayan and the BMW G 310 GS. Official prices and availability for the TRK 502 will be announced tomorrow.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Benelli TRK 502 Benelli bikes Benelli TRK 502 X Benelli India Benelli TRK 502 Prices

Latest News

Benelli TRK 502: Price Expectation
Benelli TRK 502: Price Expectation
Formula E: Di Grassi Snatches Victory From Wehrlein In A Last-Second Pass In Mexico e-Prix
Formula E: Di Grassi Snatches Victory From Wehrlein In A Last-Second Pass In Mexico e-Prix
2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online
2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online
Benelli TRK 502: What To Expect
Benelli TRK 502: What To Expect
Bentley Bentayga Speed Is The Fastest Production SUV In The World
Bentley Bentayga Speed Is The Fastest Production SUV In The World
Polestar 2 Electric Vehicle Teased Ahead Of Reveal
Polestar 2 Electric Vehicle Teased Ahead Of Reveal
Automakers Brace For U.S. Government Report On Import Tariffs
Automakers Brace For U.S. Government Report On Import Tariffs
2019 Scuderia Ferrari SF90 2019 Formula 1 Challenger Revealed
2019 Scuderia Ferrari SF90 2019 Formula 1 Challenger Revealed
Ford EcoSport Titanium And Titanium+ Trims Get An Updated Instrument Cluster
Ford EcoSport Titanium And Titanium+ Trims Get An Updated Instrument Cluster
Amazon To Lead A $700 Million Investment In Aspiring Tesla Rival Rivian
Amazon To Lead A $700 Million Investment In Aspiring Tesla Rival Rivian
13 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Problems That Only An Owner Can Tell You
13 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Problems That Only An Owner Can Tell You
Ford Aspire CNG Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 6.27 Lakh
Ford Aspire CNG Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 6.27 Lakh
Daimler India Reaches Break-Even In Truck Business; Achieved 35% Growth In 2018
Daimler India Reaches Break-Even In Truck Business; Achieved 35% Growth In 2018
Volkswagen T-Roc R To Be Unveiled At The 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Volkswagen T-Roc R To Be Unveiled At The 2019 Geneva Motor Show
MG Motor Inaugurates New Corporate Office In Gurugram
MG Motor Inaugurates New Corporate Office In Gurugram

Latest Bikes

Honda CB300R

Honda CB300R

₹ 2.6 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI

₹ 1.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW R 1250 GS

BMW R 1250 GS

₹ 17.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

₹ 23.37 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Okinawa i-Praise

Okinawa i-Praise

₹ 1.23 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

₹ 53,050
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Indian FTR 1200

Indian FTR 1200

₹ 15.86 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB1000R Plus

Honda CB1000R Plus

₹ 15.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.4 - 1.53 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 69,429 - 84,775 *
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 51,884 - 56,376 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 50,528 *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA Forty Two
₹ 1.69 Lakh *
TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon
₹ 51,884 *
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 87,178 - 96,699 *
View More
x
2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online
2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online
13 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Problems That Only An Owner Can Tell You
13 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Problems That Only An Owner Can Tell You
Benelli TRK 502: What To Expect
Benelli TRK 502: What To Expect
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities