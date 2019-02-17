Benelli TRK 502: Price Expectation

The Benelli TRK 502 is the newest adventure tourer set to hit the market and will take on a host of offerings. The bike will mark Benelli's entry in this segment in India and is all set to be launched February 18, 2019. The TRK 502 was first showcased in the country at the 2016 Auto Expo but has taken over two years to finally hit the market. While we know a host of details about the new motorcycle, the prices for the TRK 502 will be revealed tomorrow. So, what should be the pricing on the Benelli TRK 502? Here's what we think.

Also Read: Benelli TRK 502: What To Expect

Benelli TRK 502 ₹ 6 - 6.5 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The Benelli TRK 502 is a 500 cc offering and we expect it to be priced in the range of ₹ 5-6 lakh (ex-showroom). The TRK 502 will be offered in two variants - Standard - which will be the road biased version with alloy wheels and road road spec tyres, while there is also the TRK 502 X that is the off-road spec version and comes with spoked wheels, dual purpose tyres and a longer travel rear suspension. While the TRK 502 will be more affordable, the X variant is likely to be around ₹ 25,000-30,000 more expensive.

DSK Benelli TRK 502 gets new 500 cc parallel-twin engine

Both versions of the Benelli TRK 502 will share the same mechanicals. The bike will draw power from the same 500 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 47 bhp at 8500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and uses a hydraulically actuated clutch to reduce lever effort. The bike comes with a 20 litre fuel tank with USD forks up front and a monoshock set-up at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end and dual-channel ABS as standard.

Also Read: Benelli TRK 502 Launch Details Revealed

The Benelli TRK 502 will take on a host of adventure tourers between 300-650 cc including the Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT and the SWM SuperDual T. It will also lock horns against the entry-level models like the Kawasaki Versys X-300, Royal Enfield Himalayan and the BMW G 310 GS. Official prices and availability for the TRK 502 will be announced tomorrow.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.