Benelli TRK 502 Launch Live Updates

The Benelli TRK 502 will take on a host of adventure tourers between 300-650 cc including the Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT and the SWM SuperDual T.

The TRK 502 will be offered in two variants

The Benelli TRK 502 is the newest adventure tourer set to hit the market and will take on a host of offerings. The TRK 502 was first showcased in the country at the 2016 Auto Expo but has taken over two years to finally hit the market. While we know a host of details about the new motorcycle. The bike will mark Benelli's entry in the adventure tourer segment in India. The TRK 502 will be offered in two variants - Standard - which will be the road biased version with alloy wheels and road road spec tyres, while there is also the TRK 502 X that is the off-road spec version and comes with spoked wheels, dual purpose tyres and a longer travel rear suspension.

Both versions of the Benelli TRK 502 will share the same mechanicals. The bike will draw power from the same 500 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 47 bhp at 8500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and uses a hydraulically actuated clutch to reduce lever effort. The bike comes with a 20 litre fuel tank with USD forks up front and a monoshock set-up at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end and dual-channel ABS as standard.

The Benelli TRK 502 will take on a host of adventure tourers between 300-650 cc including the Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT and the SWM SuperDual T. It will also lock horns against the entry-level models like the Kawasaki Versys X-300, Royal Enfield Himalayan and the BMW G 310 GS. 

 



Feb 18, 2019
Benelli has announced that customers booking their bikes online will get a voucher worth Rs. 10,000 and customers can buy accessories for their bikes at the time of delivery

Feb 18, 2019
There will be a 6-speed gearbox on offer as well. Other features include 50 mm USD forks and a monoshock at the rear.
Feb 18, 2019
Benelli will offer three colours on the TRK 502 - Red, White and Graphite Grey. 
Feb 18, 2019
There's just a little while to go now for the launch, and we are there to give you all the updates. Here it is, still under wraps

Feb 18, 2019
For braking, the Benelli TRK 502 will use 320 mm twin discs up front and a 260 mm disc at the rear.
Feb 18, 2019
The Benelli TRK will be the first motorcycle to be launched under the new collaboration and both variants will share the frame and the engine which is a 499 cc parallel-twin
Feb 18, 2019
The Benelli TRK 502 will be offered in two variants - Standard - which will be the road biased version with alloy wheels and road road spec tyres, while there is also the TRK 502 X that is the off-road spec version and comes with spoked wheels, dual purpose tyres and a longer travel rear suspension. 

Feb 18, 2019
The TRK 502 was first showcased in the country at the 2016 Auto Expo but has taken over two years to finally hit the market
Feb 18, 2019
The bike will mark Benelli's entry in the adventure tourer segment in India and it is likely to be the most affordable one in the segment