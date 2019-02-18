New Cars and Bikes in India

Benelli TRK 502: Everything You Need To Know

Benelli TRK 502: This will be the second launch for Benelli Bikes in India after it parted ways with DSK Motowheels. Collaborating with a new partner, Mahavir Group, Benelli's second innings in India is officially off the mark.

Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India & Dante Bustos, CMO, Benelli Asia, America & Africa with the new bikes

Highlights

  • There will be two models on sale: Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502 X
  • Both bikes get the same 500 cc parallel-twin engine
  • TRK 502 is road-biased while the TRK 502 X is off-road biased

The Benelli TRK 502 has been launched in India at a price of ₹ 5 Lakh and the TRK 502X has been launched at a price of ₹ 5.40 Lakh (ex-showroom, India). Benelli India is now in collaboration with Hyderabad-based Mahavir Group, which is the company's new partner after DSK Motowheels. Needless to say, the adventure motorcycle segment in India is seeing tremendous growth and with very limited options in the sub 800 cc ADV segment this could prove to be a good start for Benelli in India. Here is everything you need to know about the newly launched Benelli TRK 502 and the TRK 502X, which is the off-road biased variant.

Also Read: Benelli TRK 502 Launched In India

Benelli TRK 502

5.42 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Benelli TRK 502

Also Read: Benelli TRK 502 India Launch: Highlights

ghd7mnd8

(The Benelli TRK 502 will be offered in two variants; TRK 502 & TRK 502X)

Engine Specifications

The Benelli TRK 502 and the TRK 502X get a 500 cc parallel-twin motor which is liquid-cooled and makes 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. Power to the rear wheel is sent via a 6-speed gearbox and the company also offers a hydraulically actuated clutch, which makes life easier for the rider. Benelli says that the TRK 502 has a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.6 kmpl which means that the claimed range on the fuel tank is approximately 450 kilometres.

Design

0qedes0g

(The new Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502 X do not have a direct rival in their segment)

The Benelli TRK 502 is built on a Trellis frame and gets a tall, imposing stance. As far as size is concerned, it is almost comparable to bigger ADVs such as the Triumph Tiger 800 and Ducati Multistrada 950. There is a half-fairing in play with a typical ADV-style beak like protrusion, twin headlamps and a big windscreen along with knuckle protectors. The muscular fuel tank is also practical, with a 20-litre capacity. Along with looking big, it is also heavy, tipping the scales at 235 kg, which is equal to or more than bigger ADVs. The tail lamps and turn indicators are LED units and the motorcycle gets a part digital instrument console. The rider seat height is 800 mm on the TRK 502 and 840 mm on the TRK 502X. The TRK 502X of course gets more ground clearance at 220 mm while the TRK 502 has a ground clearance of 190 mm.

Also Read: Benelli TRK 502: What To Expect

Cycle Parts

1uqb7iqk

(The motorcycles get a part digital part analogue instrument console)

On the Benelli TRK 502, it gets 50 mm USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, which is adjustable for pre-load. Also, there are twin 320 mm discs up front with radial callipers and a single 260 mm disc at the rear, with a standard dual-channel ABS on offer, which can be switched off if need be. The road-biased TRK 502 will have alloy wheels, road-spec tyres and the suspension travel will be a little less. While the off-road biased TRK 502X will be shod with spoked wheels, off-road spec tyres and a slightly longer suspension travel at the rear.

Rivals

Well, the Benelli TRK 502 doesn't have a direct rival so to say, but it does lock horns against the Kawasaki Versys X-300 and more expensive motorcycles such as the Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 and the SWM SuperDual T.

