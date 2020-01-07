Benelli To Introduce New TRK 800 Adventure Bike In 2020

Benelli has revealed its product plan for 2020, and among the new motorcycle models planned for the year is a bigger middleweight adventure bike in the TRK series, as well as a new supersport, called the 600RR, and a slightly bigger version of Benelli's modern classic, the Imperiale. At a press conference in China, Italian brand Benelli, now owned by China's Qiangjiang Group, revealed its immediate product plans for 2020, confirming a new TRK 800 adventure touring model, along with a new 600RR, in-line four-cylinder sport bike.

Also Read: 2020 Benelli TNT 600 Photos Leaked

A slide from a press conference in China reveals Benelli's production and new product plans for 2020

A slide from the Benelli presentation reveals new model launches from the middle of 2020, and the year starts with production of models that have already been shown, like the new, and updated Benelli TNT600i naked bike in February, followed by the tweaked TRK 502X in March, and the new Leoncino 800 in late April. The production plans also reveal Benelli's tie-up with Harley-Davidson to manufacture the Harley-Davidson 338, based on the Benelli 302S.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson 338 Cruiser Cleared For Production

More importantly though, Benelli will focus on new models from the middle of 2020, and so far there's been no word on any of the designs or specifications of the powerplants to be used on these bikes. From mid-May, the presentation slide indicates the announcement of a new 600N and 600RR models, with possibly the 600N being the naked, and the RR likely to be a full-faired model.

A new, and slightly bigger Benelli Imperiale is also in the plans for 2020

Then there are more models planned for 2020, as laid out in the presentation chart, including what seems to be a 250 cc single, possibly a Benelli Imperiale 250, and the Harley-Davidson 338, derived from the Benelli 302S. The H-D 338 will be built specifically for Asian and Indian markets. Next up is another model, possibly a slightly bigger version of the current Imperiale 400, branded as a 530, so it's likely to be a slightly larger single-cylinder engine of the Imperiale 400 to give it some added performance and pulling power. Later in the year, is what will be Benelli's new middleweight adventure bike, the TRK 800, with possibly the same engine as the Leoncino 800, followed by the 600RR full-faired supersport.

(Source:BikeSocial)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.