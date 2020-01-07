New Cars and Bikes in India

Benelli To Introduce New TRK 800 Adventure Bike In 2020

Benelli's production and new model plans for 2020 were revealed at a press conference in China. Production plans include the updated TNT600i, as well as the Harley-Davidson 338.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Benelli is expected to introduce a bigger 800 cc adventure bike in 2020

Highlights

  • Benelli to introduce new, and bigger TRK 800 adventure bike
  • Bigger Imperiale 530 also planned for 2020
  • Benelli TNT 600RR full-faired supersport also in the works for 2020

Benelli has revealed its product plan for 2020, and among the new motorcycle models planned for the year is a bigger middleweight adventure bike in the TRK series, as well as a new supersport, called the 600RR, and a slightly bigger version of Benelli's modern classic, the Imperiale. At a press conference in China, Italian brand Benelli, now owned by China's Qiangjiang Group, revealed its immediate product plans for 2020, confirming a new TRK 800 adventure touring model, along with a new 600RR, in-line four-cylinder sport bike.

Also Read: 2020 Benelli TNT 600 Photos Leaked

Benelli

Benelli Bikes

Imperiale 400

Leoncino 250

Leoncino

TNT 600i

TNT 300

TRK 502

BN 302R

udn7escc

A slide from a press conference in China reveals Benelli's production and new product plans for 2020

A slide from the Benelli presentation reveals new model launches from the middle of 2020, and the year starts with production of models that have already been shown, like the new, and updated Benelli TNT600i naked bike in February, followed by the tweaked TRK 502X in March, and the new Leoncino 800 in late April. The production plans also reveal Benelli's tie-up with Harley-Davidson to manufacture the Harley-Davidson 338, based on the Benelli 302S.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson 338 Cruiser Cleared For Production

More importantly though, Benelli will focus on new models from the middle of 2020, and so far there's been no word on any of the designs or specifications of the powerplants to be used on these bikes. From mid-May, the presentation slide indicates the announcement of a new 600N and 600RR models, with possibly the 600N being the naked, and the RR likely to be a full-faired model.

benelli imperiale 400

A new, and slightly bigger Benelli Imperiale is also in the plans for 2020

Then there are more models planned for 2020, as laid out in the presentation chart, including what seems to be a 250 cc single, possibly a Benelli Imperiale 250, and the Harley-Davidson 338, derived from the Benelli 302S. The H-D 338 will be built specifically for Asian and Indian markets. Next up is another model, possibly a slightly bigger version of the current Imperiale 400, branded as a 530, so it's likely to be a slightly larger single-cylinder engine of the Imperiale 400 to give it some added performance and pulling power. Later in the year, is what will be Benelli's new middleweight adventure bike, the TRK 800, with possibly the same engine as the Leoncino 800, followed by the 600RR full-faired supersport.

0 Comments

(Source:BikeSocial)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Benelli Imperiale 400 with Immediate Rivals

Benelli Imperiale 400
Benelli
Imperiale 400

Popular Benelli Bikes

Benelli Imperiale 400
Benelli Imperiale 400
₹ 1.92 Lakh *
Benelli Leoncino 250
Benelli Leoncino 250
₹ 2.7 Lakh *
Benelli Leoncino
Benelli Leoncino
₹ 5.2 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 600i
Benelli TNT 600i
₹ 6.69 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 300
Benelli TNT 300
₹ 3.22 Lakh *
Benelli TRK 502
Benelli TRK 502
₹ 5.53 - 5.95 Lakh *
Benelli BN 302R
Benelli BN 302R
₹ 3.33 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Hyundai Tucson Facelift To Be Launched At 2020 Auto Expo
Hyundai Tucson Facelift To Be Launched At 2020 Auto Expo
Exclusive: Fisker Ocean Electric SUV Coming To India
Exclusive: Fisker Ocean Electric SUV Coming To India
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bookings Open Unofficially
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bookings Open Unofficially
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities