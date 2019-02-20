New Cars and Bikes in India

Benelli To Add 40 New Dealerships In India By The End Of 2019

Benelli India will have its next 10 dealerships up and running by April this year, while it plans to add a total of 40 new outlets by the end of this year. The company currently has 12 operational dealerships pan India.

View Photos

Benelli India is back and this time its new partners want to capture the premium end of the motorcycle market with full force. The Italian brand partnered with Adishwar Auto Ride India, its former dealer turned partner, which is now at the helm of operations in the country. Speaking on the sidelines of the TRK 502 launch recently, Benelli India revealed its expansion plans for India that will see the manufacturer bring five new bikes this year, while it plans to expand its dealer presence to over 40 outlets by the end of 2019. Having revived operations in August last year, the company currently has 12 dealerships operational across the country.

Speaking to carandbike, Benelli India - Managing Director, Vikas Jhabakh said, "The Benelli business had come to a halt in the middle with few dealers opting to move out of the business and that's understandable. You can't really blame anyone there. But we are lucky we have 12 running operational dealerships right now and they were all here for the launch and they are showing a lot of faith still the brand and the vision and we are thankful and lucky to have them on board."

Benelli

Benelli Bikes

TNT 25

TNT 300

TNT 600i

TRK 502

BN 302R

TNT 899

TNT R

t21g27do

The Benelli Leoncino is the next launch from the bike maker in India

Adding further, Vikas said, "We have been working very hard and we are looking to launch about 10 new dealerships through March and April and by the end of 2019 we are looking to have closer to 40 outlets across the country. And the best thing about this is we are looking to be geographically spread out. So we will be in close to 35 different cities with 40 dealerships."

The Italian bike maker wants to establish its presence in key locations geographically, which will ensure that customers have an accessible touchpoint at all times. The company is also scouting for locations where it has an existing customer base to reach out to current owners as well. Having originally launched operations in India in 2014, the manufacturer says it presently has over 6000 owners across the country. Benelli India plans to have an exciting year going forward with as many as five launches in the works.

0 Comments

The company has already confirmed its next launch to be the much-awaited Leoncino motorcycle, which is expected to arrive around April this year, while other motorcycles expected to join the line-up are the Imperiale 400 and the 502C urban cruiser. Benelli India has set-up a new manufacturing facility outside Hyderabad for the local assembly of the motorcycles. The company has a production capacity of 7000 units annually at the plant, which can be expanded to about 10,000 units based on the demand.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Benelli TNT 25 with Immediate Rivals

Benelli TNT 25
Benelli
TNT 25
KTM 250 Duke
KTM
250 Duke
KTM RC 200
KTM
RC 200
Honda CBR 250R
Honda
CBR 250R
KTM 200 Duke
KTM
200 Duke
Mahindra Mojo
Mahindra
Mojo
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj
Dominar 400
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha
R15 V3.0
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS
Apache RR 310
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha
Fazer 25
TAGS :
Benelli India Benelli bikes Benelli Dealerships India Benelli Mahavir Group

Latest News

Benelli To Add 40 New Dealerships In India By The End Of 2019
Benelli To Add 40 New Dealerships In India By The End Of 2019
Ford To Close Oldest Brazil Plant, Exit South America Truck Biz
Ford To Close Oldest Brazil Plant, Exit South America Truck Biz
2019 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Registers Highest Number Of Entries For Drivers' Selection
2019 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Registers Highest Number Of Entries For Drivers' Selection
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Spied With A Gigantic Touchscreen
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Spied With A Gigantic Touchscreen
Mahindra TUV300 /KUV100 To Survive BS6 Transition; Other Models To Be Phased Out
Mahindra TUV300 /KUV100 To Survive BS6 Transition; Other Models To Be Phased Out
Made In India Range Rover Velar Spotted Testing
Made In India Range Rover Velar Spotted Testing
Geneva 2019: Tata Motors To Reveal New Generation Passenger Vehicles
Geneva 2019: Tata Motors To Reveal New Generation Passenger Vehicles
Honda To Close Its Only EU Factory
Honda To Close Its Only EU Factory
Skoda India Announces Shield Plus For Upto 6 Years Of Hassle-Free Service
Skoda India Announces Shield Plus For Upto 6 Years Of Hassle-Free Service
Benelli To Bring 5 New Motorcycles To India In 2019; To Start With Leoncino
Benelli To Bring 5 New Motorcycles To India In 2019; To Start With Leoncino
Porsche Risks Fine In New Legal Tussle Over Diesel Cheating
Porsche Risks Fine In New Legal Tussle Over Diesel Cheating
Tata Motors To Showcase New Electric Car At 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Tata Motors To Showcase New Electric Car At 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Abu Dhabi's Tawazun To Get A Stake In Russian Luxury Car Project
Abu Dhabi's Tawazun To Get A Stake In Russian Luxury Car Project
Ford India Reveals The Endeavour Facelift
Ford India Reveals The Endeavour Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Sells 4 Lakh Units Of The Vitara Brezza In Less Than 3 Years In India
Maruti Suzuki Sells 4 Lakh Units Of The Vitara Brezza In Less Than 3 Years In India

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Benelli Bikes

Benelli TNT 25
Benelli TNT 25
₹ 1.88 - 1.97 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 300
Benelli TNT 300
₹ 3.29 - 3.49 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 600i
Benelli TNT 600i
₹ 6.69 Lakh *
Benelli TRK 502
Benelli TRK 502
₹ 5.42 - 5.85 Lakh *
Benelli BN 302R
Benelli BN 302R
₹ 3.97 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 899
Benelli TNT 899
₹ 10.1 Lakh *
Benelli TNT R
Benelli TNT R
₹ 13.04 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra TUV300 /KUV100 To Survive BS6 Transition; Other Models To Be Phased Out
Mahindra TUV300 /KUV100 To Survive BS6 Transition; Other Models To Be Phased Out
Geneva 2019: Tata Motors To Reveal New Generation Passenger Vehicles
Geneva 2019: Tata Motors To Reveal New Generation Passenger Vehicles
Maruti Suzuki Cars To Become 95 Per Cent Recoverable And 85 Per Cent Recyclable
Maruti Suzuki Cars To Become 95 Per Cent Recoverable And 85 Per Cent Recyclable
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities