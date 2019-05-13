Benelli TNT 300 And 302R Receive Price Cuts Of Up To Rs. 60,000

New Cars and Bikes in India

Benelli TNT 300 And 302R Receive Price Cuts Of Up To ₹ 60,000

With a price reduction of R. 51,000 and Rs. 60,000, respectively, the Benelli TNT 300 now costs Rs. 2.99 lakh, while the 302R is priced at Rs. 3.10 lakh.

View Photos
Benelli India has announced a price cut for TNT 300 & 302R owing to the reduction of manufacturing costs

Benelli India, a part of Mahavir Group, today announced a price reduction of up to ₹ 60,000 on its 300 cc range of motorcycles. While the naked streetfighter bike, Benelli TNT 300, has received a price cut of ₹ 51,000, while price the full-faired Benelli 302R (Tornado 302R) has been slashed by ₹ 60,000. Benelli India has stated that the price cut is an outcome of the reduction in manufacturing costs. After the revision, the Benelli TNT 300 now costs ₹ 2.99 lakh, while the 302R is priced at ₹ 3.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Benelli TRK 502 Range Prices Hiked By ₹ 10,000

Benelli

Benelli Bikes

TNT 25

TNT 600i

TNT 300

TRK 502

BN 302R

TNT 899

TNT R

2016 benelli tornado 302r

The Benelli 302R is the only full faired motorcycle in the company's line-up right now

Talking about the price revision, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, "We strongly believe in the value proposition of our products and customer sentiments towards the brand Benelli. We have witnessed a significant reduction in the manufacturing cost of the TNT 300 and 302R models and this has helped us to pass on the benefit to the biking enthusiasts in India."

The Benelli TNT 300 was one of the first motorcycles to be launched by the two-wheeler manufacturer in India, while the full faired 302R joined the company's line-up in July 2017. Both motorcycles have been the entry-level model in the company's line-up, and also its top-selling models.

benelli tnt 300 abs

Benelli TNT 300 and 302R are both powered by the same 300 cc in-line twin-cylinder engine

Both the motorcycles are powered by the same 300 cc in-line twin-cylinder 4 stroke, DOHC, Water-cooled, 8 Valve engine that churns out 38.26 Bhp @ 11,500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 26.5 Nm @ 10,000 rpm. Both the bikes are fuel-injected and come mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Both motorcycles also get dual-channel ABS as standard.

0 Comments

Benelli India's current line-up also includes the TNT 600i naked bike and the recently added TRK 502 and TRK 502X adventure tourer motorcycles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Benelli TNT 25 with Immediate Rivals

Benelli TNT 25
Benelli
TNT 25
TAGS :
Benelli TNT 300 Benelli 302R Benelli Tornado 302R Benelli India

Latest News

Bosch Goes For Platinum-Light Fuel Cells
Bosch Goes For Platinum-Light Fuel Cells
Benelli TNT 300 And 302R Receive Price Cuts Of Up To Rs. 60,000
Benelli TNT 300 And 302R Receive Price Cuts Of Up To Rs. 60,000
Passenger Vehicle Segment Records Lowest Sales In Last Eight Years; Decline Of 17.07 Per Cent In April 2019
Passenger Vehicle Segment Records Lowest Sales In Last Eight Years; Decline Of 17.07 Per Cent In April 2019
Hero Pleasure Plus 110: All You Need To Know
Hero Pleasure Plus 110: All You Need To Know
Tata Motors' Passenger Car Sales Fall By 23% In April 2019 Globally
Tata Motors' Passenger Car Sales Fall By 23% In April 2019 Globally
Ola Aims To Deploy 10,000 Electric Two And Three-Wheelers In India By March 2020
Ola Aims To Deploy 10,000 Electric Two And Three-Wheelers In India By March 2020
Hero Pleasure Plus 110 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 47,300
Hero Pleasure Plus 110 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 47,300
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 58,500
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 58,500
Maruti Suzuki Opens 300th Commercial Vehicle Outlet
Maruti Suzuki Opens 300th Commercial Vehicle Outlet
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Images, Features
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Images, Features
2020 Land Rover Defender Prototype To Be Showcased At The Fifth Invictus Games
2020 Land Rover Defender Prototype To Be Showcased At The Fifth Invictus Games
F1: Hamilton Wins Spanish GP In Another 1-2 Finish For Mercedes; Verstappen Bags 3rd
F1: Hamilton Wins Spanish GP In Another 1-2 Finish For Mercedes; Verstappen Bags 3rd
F3: Jehan Daruvala Wins 2019 Formula 3 Season Opener In Barcelona
F3: Jehan Daruvala Wins 2019 Formula 3 Season Opener In Barcelona
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure 2019: Price Expectations
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure 2019: Price Expectations
Diesel To Be Preferred Fuel For SUVs, MUVs Even Post BS-VI
Diesel To Be Preferred Fuel For SUVs, MUVs Even Post BS-VI

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 71,994
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Benelli Bikes

Benelli TNT 25
Benelli TNT 25
₹ 1.88 - 1.97 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 600i
Benelli TNT 600i
₹ 6.69 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 300
Benelli TNT 300
₹ 3.29 - 3.49 Lakh *
Benelli TRK 502
Benelli TRK 502
₹ 5.53 - 5.95 Lakh *
Benelli BN 302R
Benelli BN 302R
₹ 3.97 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 899
Benelli TNT 899
₹ 10.1 Lakh *
Benelli TNT R
Benelli TNT R
₹ 13.04 Lakh *
View More
x
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure 2019: Price Expectations
Hero Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure 2019: Price Expectations
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities