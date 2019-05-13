Benelli TNT 300 And 302R Receive Price Cuts Of Up To Rs. 60,000

Benelli India has announced a price cut for TNT 300 & 302R owing to the reduction of manufacturing costs

Benelli India, a part of Mahavir Group, today announced a price reduction of up to ₹ 60,000 on its 300 cc range of motorcycles. While the naked streetfighter bike, Benelli TNT 300, has received a price cut of ₹ 51,000, while price the full-faired Benelli 302R (Tornado 302R) has been slashed by ₹ 60,000. Benelli India has stated that the price cut is an outcome of the reduction in manufacturing costs. After the revision, the Benelli TNT 300 now costs ₹ 2.99 lakh, while the 302R is priced at ₹ 3.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Benelli 302R is the only full faired motorcycle in the company's line-up right now

Talking about the price revision, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, "We strongly believe in the value proposition of our products and customer sentiments towards the brand Benelli. We have witnessed a significant reduction in the manufacturing cost of the TNT 300 and 302R models and this has helped us to pass on the benefit to the biking enthusiasts in India."

The Benelli TNT 300 was one of the first motorcycles to be launched by the two-wheeler manufacturer in India, while the full faired 302R joined the company's line-up in July 2017. Both motorcycles have been the entry-level model in the company's line-up, and also its top-selling models.

Benelli TNT 300 and 302R are both powered by the same 300 cc in-line twin-cylinder engine

Both the motorcycles are powered by the same 300 cc in-line twin-cylinder 4 stroke, DOHC, Water-cooled, 8 Valve engine that churns out 38.26 Bhp @ 11,500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 26.5 Nm @ 10,000 rpm. Both the bikes are fuel-injected and come mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Both motorcycles also get dual-channel ABS as standard.

Benelli India's current line-up also includes the TNT 600i naked bike and the recently added TRK 502 and TRK 502X adventure tourer motorcycles.

