Benelli TNT 300, 302R & TNT 600i Re-Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.50 Lakh

Benelli TNT 300, 302R & TNT 600i Re-Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 3.50 Lakh

With the Hyderabad-based Mahavir Group appointed as the new distributor in India, the Benelli TNT 300, 302R and TNT 600i have been re-launched with more products to follow.

The Benelli 302R is priced at Rs. 3.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Now distributed by the Hyderabad-based Adishwar Auto Ride India - Mahavir Group, the Benelli TNT 300, Benelli 302R and the Benelli TNT 600i have been re-launched in India. The Italian bike maker recently saw a change of hands in India with the Mahavir Group taking charge of sales, service and distribution from the Pune-based DSK Group, and is now on an expansion spree with the products and dealerships. The Benelli TNT 300 is priced at an introductory ₹ 3.50 lakh, while the Benelli 302R is priced at ₹ 3.70 lakh. The Benelli TNT 600i is priced at ₹ 6.20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). All three motorcycles get a price hike too.

Benelli TNT 300

(The Benelli TNT 300 is about ₹ 40,000 more expensive than the previous version sold)

Mahavir Benelli is also offering a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty on the three motorcycles as standard. Bookings for the bikes have begun at the company's 15 dealerships across the country at a token amount of ₹ 10,000. Meanwhile, production and dispatch for the TNT 300, 302R and the TNT 600i will begin later this week. Deliveries will start in the second of this month in a phased manner. Mahavir Benelli is also set to add 25 dealers across the country by March 2019.

In addition, the service intervals for each of the motorcycles have been revised from 4000 km or four months of periodic service, to 6000 km or six months of periodic service. This, the company says has helped reduce the service cost by up to 34 per cent. The service interval will also extend to bikes like the TNT 600 GT, TNT 899 and the TNT R.

benelli tnt 600i abs

(The Benelli TNT 600i ABS is about ₹ 30,000 more expensive)

The Benelli TNT 300 is the bike maker's entry-level offering with the absence of TNT 25, and is powered by a 300 cc, twin-cylinder engine tuned for 37 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 26.5 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. The bike comes with USD front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear, while braking performance comes from 260 mm disc at the front with twin-piston callipers and a single disc at the rear. The bike gets dual-channel ABS, while tipping the scales at 196 kg.

The Benelli 302 R is the fully-faired version based on the TNT 300, and uses the same underpinnings. The motor though is tuned for 38 bhp at 11,500 rpm, while peak torque remains the same. The Benelli TNT 600i, was the most popular selling model for the bike maker when it first arrived thanks to its 600 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine that churned out 85 bhp and 54.6 Nm of peak torque.

the benelli 302r is based on the tnt 300

(All Benelli bikes now come with a 5 year/unlimited kilometre warranty)

Benelli India has also announced that its next launches will be the TRK 502 (Tourer) and TRK 502X (Adventure) models in that will arrive in the first quarter of 2019. The TRK range will mark the company's entry into the mid-capacity adventure segment in India.

