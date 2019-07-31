Benelli Leoncino India Launch Details Revealed

The expected pricing of the Benelli Leoncino could be between Rs. 5.5 lakh to Rs. 6 lakh

Benelli India will be launching the Leoncino in India in the first week of August 2019. In fact, Benelli dealers have already started accepting bookings unofficially for the Leoncino for an amount of ₹ 20,000 to ₹ 30,000. The deliveries of the motorcycle will begin within a month after the launch. The Leoncino is a scrambler-styled naked with traditional scrambler design with modern bits and technology. The Benelli Leoncino will get a 499.6 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine tuned to put out 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 45 Nm at 5,000 rpm. It is the same engine as on the Benelli TRK 502 and the Leoncino has an unladen weight of 186 kg.

Benelli Leoncino ₹ 5.4 - 6 Lakh * ( Expected Price )

(The standard Benelli Leoncino is the street-oriented variant with 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends)

The list of features includes a digital dash with an analogue tachometer and digital speedometer with readings for fuel gauge, clock, mileage and trip and gear position indicator. The lights are LED and the standard Leoncino is built for street use and comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, with a 45 mm upside down front fork with 125 mm of travel. The swingarm is suspended by a laterally mounted monoshock with 111 mm of travel. Braking is handled by twin 320 mm discs on the front wheel gripped by four-piston calipers and a single 260 mm disc gripped by a single-piston calliper. ABS is offered as standard.

(The Leoncino is the scrambler style model from Benelli)

The Benelli Leoncino is expected to be offered in two variants. The standard Leoncino will come with 17-inch alloy wheels and street-focussed tyres. The Leoncino Trail will be the more off-road oriented variant, sporting dual-sport (on-road/off-road tyres) and a larger 19-inch front wheel. We believe the standard model will be launched first while the 'Trail' model will be launched subsequently. We expect the pricing to be in the range of ₹ 5.5 - 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

