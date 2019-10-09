New Cars and Bikes in India

Benelli Leoncino 800 May Be Unveiled At EICMA 2019

A leaked image has revealed an almost production-ready model of the upcoming Benelli Leoncino 800 which will likely be unveiled at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan, Italy.

| Updated:
0 Views

Highlights

  • 754 cc, parallel-twin engine to make 76 bhp, 67 Nm
  • Benelli Leoncino 800 to make India debut in first half of 2020
  • Expected to be priced between Rs. 6-7 lakh (ex-showroom)

An image of an almost production-ready version of the all-new Benelli Leoncino 800 has been spotted ahead of its unveil, in all likelihood, at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan, Italy. The Benelli Leoncino already has models with 250 cc and 500 cc motors. The slightly larger capacity scrambler was first showcased as a concept in last year's EICMA show, but now it seems the Leoncino 800 model is now ready for production and will be launched in Europe as a 2020 model.

The leaked image isn't actually an official image, but has been leaked from a patent filing in China, where Benelli's new owners Qianjiang are based. As the leaked image suggests, the Leoncino 800 will sport cast alloy wheels with the neo-retro styling of the other models in the Leoncino range. The only difference is that the Leoncino 800 looks beefier compared to the 250 and 500, and it sports an exposed trellis frame, oval LED headlight, and a small flyscreen above it.

The Leoncino 800 is expected to be powered by the same 754 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which powers the Benelli 752S roadster. That engine develops 76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. So far, there's no word on if and when the Leoncino 800 will be introduced in India. Currently, Benelli offers both the Leoncino 250 and the Leoncino 500 in India, priced at ₹ 2.5 lakh, and ₹ 4.79 lakh respectively. We expect Benelli India to introduce the Leoncino 800 to be introduced in India, after the model makes its European debut, in all likelihood, sometime in the first half of 2020. Expect pricing to be in the range of ₹ 6-7 lakh (ex-showroom). The Leoncino 800 will primarily go up against the Ducati Scrambler Icon.

