Benelli India has announced the launch of its new neo-retro motorcycle, the Benelli Leoncino 250. Priced at ₹ 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the new Leoncino 250 is the smaller sibling to the Leoncino 500 which was launched in India a few months back. Customers can now book the Benelli Leoncino 250 for a fully refundable token of ₹ 6,000, either online or by visiting any authorised Benelli dealership. The bike is available in 4 colours - White, Grey, Red and Brown.

Commenting on the launch of the Benelli Leoncino 250, Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India, said, "The Leoncino 250 is an expression of style. Combining tradition and innovation, the Leoncino 250 is a classic motorcycle redesigned with modern elements and will prove to be a perfect companion for city and long hauls alike. With the launch of the Leoncino 250, we are entering into an affordable superbike segment and are hoping to gain considerable market share in India. Currently, we are witnessing good momentum in terms of overall sales, thanks to our efficient customer service that is helping us build a loyal customer base".

Powering the new Benelli Leoncino is a 249 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, engine that comes with a double overhead camshaft with 4-valves per cylinder, electronic fuel injection with a 37 mm throttle body. The motor is tuned to churn out a maximum of 25.4 bhp at 9,250 rpm and develops a peak torque of 21Nm at 8,000 rpm, while it's mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Visually, the motorcycle borrows its design and styling cues with its elder sibling the Leoncino 500. The bike comes with a steel tube trellis frame, with a blacked-out engine and radiator. The bike also comes with a large black and silver muffler, single-piece seat, and a fully digital instrument console. Like the bigger Leoncino, the new 250 cc motorcycle also comes with the signature laser-cut Lion on the front mudguard.

As for other equipment, the new Benelli Leoncino 250 comes with a 41mm upside-down front fork and pre-load adjustable monoshock at the back. The bike comes with 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, shod in 110/70-R17 tyre up front and 150/60-R17 tyre at the back. Braking duties are handled by a 280 mm floating disc with a four-piston caliper at the front and a 240 mm disc with a single-piston floating caliper at the back with dual-channel ABS.

