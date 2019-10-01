Benelli Leoncino 250 India Launch Details Out

Benelli India will launch the Leoncino 250 motorcycle in the country on October 4, 2019, carandbike can confirm. The Chinese-owned Italian manufacturer is all set to re-enter the quarter-litre segment after the TNT 25 was discontinued last year, and the new model is expected to bring a niche with itself as the most affordable scrambler-styled offering to go on sale. It also seems Benelli has decided to fast-track the launch of its 250 cc version, instead of the original plan to bring the model by the end of this year after the Imperiale 400 goes on sale. The Benelli Leoncino 250 will share its underpinnings with the Leoncino 500 that was introduced earlier this year and is priced at ₹ 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). This one though will be substantially more affordable with prices expected under ₹ 2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Identical to the 500 in design, the Benelli Leoncino 250 is powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder motor

The Benelli Leoncino 250 was first seen at EICMA 2017 in Italy and shares its design language with the 500 cc version. This includes the retro styling with the teardrop fuel tank, oval LED headlamp with DRLs, LED indicators and that Lion of Pesaro motif on the front fender. Underneath, the Leoncino 250 gets new underpinnings with a new high strength steel Trellis frame, swingarm and suspension that remains specific to the motorcycle. It also gets an all-digital instrument console, as against an analogue unit on the Leoncino 500.

The Leoncino 250 gets a new Trellis frame, swinagarm, suspension & a digital console over the 500

Power on the Benelli Leoncino 250 will come from the 249 cc single-cylinder, water-liquid cooled motor that is tuned for about 25 bhp and 21.2 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike uses a single 280 mm petal disc brake at the front and a 240 mm petal disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm USD forks upfront and a monoshock unit at the rear. The Leoncino rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Benelli India had a promised a lot of local content going into its newer motorcycles and we do expect competitive prices, as a result. It needs to be seen if the bike will be BS6 compliant right from the time of the launch. The 250 cc segment is a hot space and there are a number of offerings already on sale here. The Leoncino 250 will certainly stand out amidst competition as a scrambler and will take on the Suzuki Gixxer 250, KTM 250 Duke, Yamaha FZ25 and the likes.

