Benelli India Starts Taking Pre-Bookings For Imperiale 400

Benelli is all set to launch the Imperiale 400 retro-classic motorcycle in India on October 21, 2019. The company has announced that it will start accepting pre-bookings for the Imperiale 400 today onwards, for a token amount for ₹ 4,000. The motorcycle can be pre-booked on Benelli India's website and at its dealerships as well. The Imperiale 400 motorcycle is a reinterpretation of the Benelli-MotoBi range produced in the 1950s. The Imperiale 400 will get best-in-class 3 year unlimited kilometres warranty as standard and will be offered in three colour options - Red, Black and Chrome. Benelli says that the deliveries of the motorcycle will begin right after Diwali.

The Benelli 400 gets a 373.5 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel-injection that churns out 19 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike uses a double-cradle steel tube frame underneath and is suspended by telescopic forks up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The local assembly will help the Imperiale 400 stay accessible to bigger customer base with a price around the ₹ 2-2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The Imperiale 400 will go up against Jawa and the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The vintage-looking cruiser comes with disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. The bike has a kerb weight of 200 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres.

