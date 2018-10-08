Benelli India Increases Periodic Service Intervals On Its Motorcycles

Benelli India, which recently partnered with Adishwar Auto Ride, a subsidiary of Mahavir Group, has announced a discount of 34 per cent on after sales services for existing Benelli customers in India. Benelli says that it has revised its service intervals from 4,000 km or every four months to 6,000 km or every six months. This in turn has reduced the after sales servicing costs for Benelli motorcycles by up to 34 per cent. Currently, Benelli has six motorcycles in its portfolio which are the TNT 25, TNT 300, TNT 302R, TNT 600i, TNT 600 GT and the TNT 899.

"We have taken this decision after receiving feedback from several of our customers. Our on-going national service camp has allowed us to connect with Benelli owners from all over the country and we intend to make further changes to improve the overall Benelli ownership experience" says Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director - Benelli India.

Benelli also aims to increase the localisation on its motorcycle portfolio in India. The company aims at manufacturing 20 per cent to 30 per cent of the components in India. The big news is that Benelli is also looking to manufacture a new indigenous bike in India on the lines of government's make in India program. Not only will Benelli look to sell the bike in India but also look at exporting the same to other countries in the near future. Manufacturing components locally will also keep the pricing in check. There are no further details with regards to what kind of a motorcycle will it be or in which segment will it be positioned.

