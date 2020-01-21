Benelli India Announces Imperiale Raiders Club

Benelli India has announced the Imperiale Raiders Club for owners of the Benelli Imperiale 400. The Imperiale 400 is Benelli India's most affordable motorcycle on offer, and has received a tremendous response from consumers. The Imperiale Raiders Club intend to bring Benelli Imperiale 400 owners under a single platform to offer them a unique riding experience, with breakfast rides, day rides, zonal rides and national rides planned, all under the experiential initiative of the Benelli Imperiale brand. The Imperiale 400, an entry-level, modern classic motorcycle from Benelli India, has received tremendous response in India, and is one of the highest-selling Benelli models now.

"With the launch of Imperiale Raiders, we aim to bring a community of like-minded riders who crave to explore undiscovered India, under one roof. The community portrays an unbreakable bond that reflects every Blue-Blooded Rider's connection with his or her Benelli Imperiale 400," said Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 has period-correct looks, with design inspired by Benelli's storied past, from the 1950s

The Benelli Imperiale 400 takes design inspiration from the original Benelli Imperiale motorcycles from the 1950s, and follows a simple design with classic lines. The Imperiale 400 is powered by a 374 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-valve, fuel-injected engine which produces maximum power of 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and peak torque of 29 Nm at 4,500 rpm. We have been impressed with the Benelli Imperiale 400's performance, and it has a likeable and smooth, free-revving character which actually feels like it has been built to last. The Benelli Imperiale 400 competes against the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, as well as the Jawa, and Jawa Forty-Two.

