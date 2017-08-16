Benelli 250 cc Scooter Spotted Testing

If there is one two-wheeler segment in India, which has absolutely zero products and activity in general, it is the high-performance scooter segment. No, we are not talking about the likes of Piaggio Vespa 150 and the Aprilia SR 150, we are referring to the likes of scooters in the 200 cc-500 cc segment, which are quite popular in other countries. The only scooter on those lines that was along in India was the Kinetic Blaze, which had displacement of 165 cc and made over 11 bhp and 12 Nm of torque. Its top speed was well over 100 kmph and unfortunately, it was discontinued long, long ago.

But DSK Benelli might be looking to change the game and gain the first mover advantage in this non-existent segment in India. Recently, a proper maxi-scooter was spotted testing in Pune and from the looks of it we believe it to be the Benelli Zafferano, a 250 cc scooter which the company sells in some South-Asian markets.

(DSK Benelli 250 cc scooter)

If it is the Zafferano or a derivative of it indeed, the scooter gets a 250 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 20.8 bhp and 20.8 Nm of peak torque with the engine is mated to a V-belt automatic transmission unit. The scooter is made for comfort as well as performance. It gets a step-seat arrangement along with a windscreen as well. The scooter is quite long with a length of 2168 mm in length and has a wheelbase of almost 1,488 mm. The wheels are 14-inch unit and sport a dual-disc setup up front and a single disc at the rear.

The only catch is that the Benelli Zafferano retails for more than ₹ 2 lakh in the said markets. While the sales and trend of premium motorcycles is definitely on the upswing in India, the same cannot be said for premium scooters. Even the likes of Vespa and SR150 sell in minuscule numbers in comparison to sales figures of the likes of the Honda Activa and the TVS Jupiter. There is no confirmation on DSK Benelli actually launching this scooter in India. We really wouldn't mind seeing maxi-scooters in India though.

Source: Teambhp

