New Cars and Bikes in India

Beijing Allocates More Roads For Self-driving Vehicle Tests

The 11 roads are in Beijing's Fangshan District

View Photos
In March, Beijing opened its first 33 roads for self-driving vehicle tests.

China's capital city has designated 11 more roads for self-driving vehicle testing, state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday, to try to speed up the technology's development. The 11 roads are in Beijing's Fangshan District, Xinhua reported.

Self-driving cars must have a temporary number plate before they begin tests on designated roads, Xinhua said, quoting a notice released by Beijing's Municipal Commission of Transport.They also have to complete 5,000 kilometers of driving in designated closed test fields and pass certain ability assessments.

Advertisement
0 Comments

Cars being tested need to have supervision facilities installed too, to upload real-time data for monitoring.  The test driver in the autonomous car must have received no less than 50 hours of training and be able to take over the vehicle at any time during the test, Xinhua said. In March, Beijing opened its first 33 roads for self-driving vehicle tests.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Beijing Allocates More Roads For Self-driving Vehicle Tests
Beijing Allocates More Roads For Self-driving Vehicle Tests
BMW 8 Series Convertible Spotted With Minimal Camouflage
BMW 8 Series Convertible Spotted With Minimal Camouflage
New Generation Suzuki Jimny Scores Only 3 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
New Generation Suzuki Jimny Scores Only 3 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
Five Indian Car Names That Should Make A Comeback
Five Indian Car Names That Should Make A Comeback
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift: Price Expectation in India
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift: Price Expectation in India
CEAT SecuraDrive Tyres For Sedans Launched In India
CEAT SecuraDrive Tyres For Sedans Launched In India
Fly Free Smart Motorcycles Reveals Electric Scrambler
Fly Free Smart Motorcycles Reveals Electric Scrambler
Renault EZ-PRO Concept Van Previews Delivery Vehicles Of The Future
Renault EZ-PRO Concept Van Previews Delivery Vehicles Of The Future
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Sets New Record At The Bonneville Salt Flats
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Sets New Record At The Bonneville Salt Flats
Aprilia And Vespa Scooters To Get ABS And CBS By The End Of This Year
Aprilia And Vespa Scooters To Get ABS And CBS By The End Of This Year
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Fully Revealed In Latest Spy Shots
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Fully Revealed In Latest Spy Shots
Updated Bajaj Dominar Expected Soon
Updated Bajaj Dominar Expected Soon
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 With Accessories Spotted
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 With Accessories Spotted
Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift India Launch Details Revealed
Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift India Launch Details Revealed
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi And Google Join Forces For Next-Gen Infotainment System
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi And Google Join Forces For Next-Gen Infotainment System

Latest Cars

Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

78 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

90 Honda City Cars

Available
Used Honda City Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 90,000
More Sedan Cars

70 Santro Xing Cars

Available
Used Santro Xing Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

34 Scorpio Cars

Available
Used Scorpio Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.1 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.98 - 7.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.56 - 6.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
View More
x
TVS NTorq 125 Sales Cross 1 Lakh Units
TVS NTorq 125 Sales Cross 1 Lakh Units
Renault EZ-PRO Concept Van Previews Delivery Vehicles Of The Future
Renault EZ-PRO Concept Van Previews Delivery Vehicles Of The Future
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Best Scooters In India 2018: Top 10 Scooty Prices, Mileage, Images
Best Scooters In India 2018: Top 10 Scooty Prices, Mileage, Images
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities