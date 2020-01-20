BattRE Electric Mobility Private Limited, an electric vehicle start-up, has launched a new electric scooter called BattRE LoEV, priced at ₹ 59,900 (ex-showroom). The LoEV is positioned as a premium entry-level electric scooter, and boasts of features like dual disc brakes, remote key, anti-theft alarm, reverse gear, wheel immobiliser, 10 AMP fast charger, two hours charging time, as well as a detachable lithium ferro phosphate battery with three years' warranty. The LoEV also boasts of LED display and LED daytime running lights (DRL).

"We launched our first electric scooter BattRE-One in June last year, which is a premium mid-segment product. In the last seven months, we have been able to ramp up our distribution to more than 50 dealers in six states, covering South India, Maharashtra and Gujarat. With enough and more demand at the entry-level segment, we are confident of doubling our throughput at existing dealers with the launch of LoEV. It will also drive our entry into new geographies like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in the next two quarters," said Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder of BattRE Electric Mobility.

The BattRE LoEV boasts of advanced technology, including three riding modes and increased warranty. Priced at ₹ 59,900 (ex-showroom), the LoEV will be available in six colour variants. The BattRE LoEV will be available on sale on Amazon India, as well as BattRE stores across Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat, followed by other states. BattRE Electric Mobility Private Limited was founded in 2017 and headquartered in Jaipur. The company's product portfolio includes electric scooters and electric bicycles.

