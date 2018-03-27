Bandra-Worli Sea Link Toll Rates To Go Up From April

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRD) has issued a new circular announcing the increase in toll rates for vehicles passing over the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link better known as the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Now vehicle owners using the Sea Link will have to pay ₹ 70 for single trip and ₹ 105 for return trip, seeing a hike of ₹ 10 and ₹ 15 respectively for passenger cars. There is a hike in daily pass rates as well, which is now increased by ₹ 25, bringing it to ₹ 175 instead of the earlier ₹ 150 for a single day. The revised rates will be effective from April 1, 2018

The daily pass price for passenger cars has also gone up by ₹ 25

The circular does not state the reason for the hike in toll rates, but claims that the revision comes as per the new notification from the Public Works Department (PWD). Similarly, toll rate for light commercial vehicles, Mini Bus and heavy vehicles (Buses and Trucks) will also go up from April 1. The new toll rates for Mini Bus and LCVs for single trip is ₹ 110 and ₹ 165 for return trip, while for heavy vehicle it has been hiked to ₹ 145 for a one-way trip and ₹ 215 for return trip, seeing a hike of up to ₹ 30.

Of course, if you are a frequent commuter, you can also opt to buy a monthly pass for the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link, prices for which have also gone up. The price for the pass for a single calendar month is ₹ 3500 for passenger cars, ₹ 5,500 for LCVs and Mini Buses, and ₹ 7250 for bused and trucks.

