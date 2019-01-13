Baleno Rivalling Tata 45X Continues To Testing In India

While Tata Motors' next big launch is the Harrier SUV scheduled for launch on January 23, 2019, the automaker will be entering the premium hatchback segment towards the end of this year or in early 2020 with the 45X. The Tata 45X was one of the two new concepts (alongside the H5X) the company showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and will transform into a Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival. With the launch sometime away, Tata is aggressively testing the car and we've got our hands on a new spy shot of test mule.

With the Tiago, Tata Motors has taken a completely new and refreshing approach towards the design called Impact 2.0 and the same will be seen on the 45X as well. The model is expected to get sharp lines, an aggressive front with a bold grille and sleek headlamps not too different from the Harrier. In fact, Tata could replicate the daytime running lights design from the Harrier that double up as turn indicators as well. The 45X concept was an extremely good looking model and we expect the automaker to retain most of it on the production version as well.

The Tata 45X concept debuted at the 2018 Auto Expo

Details are scarce on the Tata 45X but reports suggest that the hatchback will be called Aquilla upon launch and will be based on the company's new modular Alpha platform. Previous spy shots have also revealed the cabin on the 45X including the massive 7-inch MID unit for the instrument console borrowed from the Harrier, as well as the floating 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among other connectivity options.

Other features will include climate control, voice command, navigation and more on the upcoming offering. Engine options on the new Tata 45X or Aquilla are likely to be shared with the Nexon subcompact SUV. This includes the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and the 1.5-litre turbo diesel on offer. Both units are likely to get manual and automatic options upon launch. We also expect safety features to be top notch on the 45X, possibly a 5-star Global NCAP rating too, much like the Nexon.

The Tata 45X gets the floating infotainment system & flat-bottom steering wheel | Pic Credit: Gaadiwaadi

The Tata 45X is still sometime away from launch but when it does hit the market, the hatchback will take on a host of offerings including the Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota's version of the Baleno scheduled for launch in next fiscal. A JTP version of the 45X is also likely and the one we look forward to as well.

