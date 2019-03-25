New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajas World Cup 2019: Aishwarya Pissay Takes Podium In Women's Class, Ashish Raorane Finishes 27th In Portuguese Baja

TVS racer Aishwarya Pissay secured a podium finish in the women's class of the two-day rally completing 29th overall, while privateer Ashish Raorane completed the gruelling race in 27th place overall.

View Photos

The second round of the FIM Bajas World Cup Rally ended on Sunday and Indian riders Aishwarya Pissay and Ashish Raorane traversed the challenging terrains of Portugal to complete the gruelling rally. While Ashish managed to complete the race in 27th place overall, while Aishwarya finished in 29th place in the Baja do Pinhal. Pissay though managed to bag a podium in the women's category of the rally with a third-place finish and was placed fourth in the junior category. The two-day rally saw the riders complete a course of 364.69 km.

Aishwarya's completion of the rally is also commendable as the TVS racer managed to do so after enduring a nerve pull on her right hand during Stage 1 on Saturday. The injury affected her pace but she managed to complete both stages. Speaking on her injury and the performance, the 23-year-old said, "I had problems using the throttle and because of that, I could not have the pace that I wanted. Otherwise, it was a good day of riding for me as I managed to finish the stage without any crashes. My performance could have been a lot better but I hurt the nerve on my right hand forcing me to take it easy on the bike."

l4vai3tc

Aishwarya managed to complete the rally despite pulling a nerve on Day 1

Summing up her performance, Pissay said, "I am extremely thrilled to have completed this rally and collect points for the Baja World Cup. The rally was quite challenging with lots of enduro sections, but I managed to avoid any crashes. With the nerve strain on my hand, I couldn't push up my speeds and that affected my overall performance. I will continue to train and learn from this experience to be fully prepared for the Baja Aragon, the third round of the World Cup, in July 2019."

Meanwhile, the two-day rally was a series of hits and misses for privateer Ashish Raorane. The Indian rider attracted a number of penalties at the end of the 191.27 km first stage due to penalties, which meant he started down the order on the second. The dust from the quad bikes didn't help matters either slowing his pace over the 173.42 km special stage on Sunday, claiming 27th place overall.

0 Comments

With Round 2 complete, both Indian riders are now prepping for the third and final round of the FIM Bajas Rally - Baja Aragon. Aishwarya will be heading into the third round with a total of 40 points, having second 25 in Dubai and 15 more in Portugal.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Aishwarya Pissay Ashish raorane FIM Bajas World Cup Portuguese Baja 2019 Baja do Pinhal Motorsport motorsport India Baja Rally

Latest News

Bajas World Cup 2019: Aishwarya Pissay Takes Podium In Women's Class, Ashish Raorane Finishes 27th In Portuguese Baja
Bajas World Cup 2019: Aishwarya Pissay Takes Podium In Women's Class, Ashish Raorane Finishes 27th In Portuguese Baja
Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500 Trials Edition: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500 Trials Edition: Price Expectation
Toyota Kirloskar Motors Adopts Renewable Sources Of Energy in Its Operations
Toyota Kirloskar Motors Adopts Renewable Sources Of Energy in Its Operations
Track-Only Aprilia RSV4 X Revealed
Track-Only Aprilia RSV4 X Revealed
JK Tyre Enters Limca Book Of Records With India's Largest Off-Road Tyre
JK Tyre Enters Limca Book Of Records With India's Largest Off-Road Tyre
2019 Renault Kwid To Cost More From April 2019
2019 Renault Kwid To Cost More From April 2019
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Land Rover Discovery To Travel More Than 6300 Kms For The Mobile Malaria Project
Land Rover Discovery To Travel More Than 6300 Kms For The Mobile Malaria Project
Exclusive: Ford Cars Will Now Get In-Car Alexa Personal Assistant
Exclusive: Ford Cars Will Now Get In-Car Alexa Personal Assistant
Oslo Becomes The First City In The World To Get Wireless Charging Systems For EVs
Oslo Becomes The First City In The World To Get Wireless Charging Systems For EVs
Audi A4 Facelift Spotted Testing
Audi A4 Facelift Spotted Testing
Porsche Taycan Spotted Testing
Porsche Taycan Spotted Testing
Pakistan To Start Proton Car Production As Malaysia Investments Signed
Pakistan To Start Proton Car Production As Malaysia Investments Signed

Latest Cars

9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

DC models

DC Avanti
DC Avanti
₹ 42.54 Lakh *
x
Sponsored: Apollo Tyres Organises First Edition Of Bad Road Buddies
Sponsored: Apollo Tyres Organises First Edition Of Bad Road Buddies
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities