Bajaj Urbanite Scooter Spotted On Test Once Again

The upcoming Bajaj Urbanite scooter has been spotted on test once again, hinting that Bajaj Auto may be getting ready to make a comeback into the scooter segment very soon. While Bajaj officials have time and again reiterated that the company will not venture into the scooter segment with internal combustion engines, the Urbanite scooter may come with the choice of both an electric, and possibly a hybrid version as well, with some kind of an internal combustion engine powering it.

The latest spy shots reveal a heavily camouflaged test mule, but from the looks of the silhouette of the Urbanite scooter, it's apparent that the Bajaj scooter will have a retro design, and will be primarily positioned as a commuter two-wheeler. The Urbanite scooter sports a wide floorboard along with a wide seat, to make it comfortable as a family scooter for household duties, as well as for commuting. Bajaj Auto has been tight-lipped about the details of the new scooter, but it certainly will be one of the products under the Urbanite vertical, catering to intra-city usage.

As of now, we don't have any confirmation on the powertrain, but Bajaj may introduce the new scooter with more than one engine, and quite possibly an all-electric version as well. The scooter in the latest spy shots seem to run on 12-inch wheels with a trail-link single-sided spring-type front suspension, along with a front disc brake. The design will have a retro theme, with generous amounts of chrome, but will likely have all the features of contemporary scooters, like a full-digital instrument panel, and connectivity features, including smartphone integration.

While reports speculate that the Bajaj scooter will also get an internal combustion engine, we feel Bajaj will be more keen to explore the electric two-wheeler segment with the all-new scooter, which is likely to be launched sometime in the next few months, just around the festive season.

(Source: Rushlane)

