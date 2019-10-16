Bajaj Urbanite Electric Vehicle Brand India Launch Live Updates

Bajaj Auto is all set to announce the introduction of its new electric mobility brand - Urbanite, in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates here. The new electric vehicle brand is expected to commence its operations with an electric scooter. However, it's still unclear whether the scooter will be called the Urbanite or will it get a new name. Interestingly, the word is that Bajaj has registered the name Chetak Chic name for its electric scooter, which could mean that the company is planning to bank on the popularity of the classic India scooter, Bajaj Chetak.

The Urbanite brand is likely to be a new division under Bajaj Auto and will spawn electric scooters, marking the brand's re-entry in this space after nearly two decades. The iconic Chetak scooter continues to have a strong calling with the brand pan India.

In fact, the upcoming electric scooter from Bajaj has been spied several times in the past. Based on the silhouette of the camouflaged test mules, the scooter is expected to get a retro design, with features like - round headlamp, curved panels, alloy wheels, and single-side suspension set-up.

The Urbanite scooter is expected to gain a premium position in the market when it arrives and is likely to take on the likes Okinawa Scooters, Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Ampere Electric Vehicles, Twenty Two Motors and a host of other new and upcoming electric vehicle makers.

Here are all the live updates from the launch event of Bajaj Urbanite: