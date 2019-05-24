Bajaj Urbanite Electric Scooter Spotted Testing

Images of what appears to be the upcoming Bajaj Urbanite electric scooter, have recently surfaced online. Expected to be sold under the Pune-based two-wheeler maker's new Electric Vehicle (EV) brand Urbanite, the prototype model was seen undergoing testing somewhere in Pune, Maharashtra. While the images are not exactly very clear, the basic silhouette of the scooter tells we'll be seeing a very retro-styled design, possibly taking some inspiration from the company's popular scooter legacy. Furthermore, the fact that we don't see an exhaust system indicates that this is, in fact, an all-electric scooter.

Visually, there isn't much for us to talk about at the moment, courtesy of the heavy camouflage. However, based on the exposed areas, we can see that the Urbanite e-scooter will come with twin taillamps, an elevated grab rail, alloy wheels, and possibly even disc brakes. The test mule is also seen with a makeshift backrest, tall mirrors, and a vertically oriented digital instrument cluster. Other features and technical details are still unknown.

Bajaj Urbanite e-Scooter appears to get alloy wheels and a vertically oriented digital instrument cluster

Earlier when Bajaj Auto announced its plan to launch electric two-wheelers in India, the company's Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj had said the company plans to make aspirational products, with the Urbanite, the aim is to create a brand like Tesla in the electric two-wheeler space. Having said that, it's still early days, and there are still a lot many details that are yet to be known, like - the drive train, battery capacity and much more.

Bajaj Auto aims to start selling its electric two-wheelers by the year 2020, and upon launch, it will see competition from brands like Ather Energy, Okinawa, Hero Electric and many others.

Image Source: TeamBHP / Rushlane

