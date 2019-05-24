New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Urbanite Electric Scooter Spotted Testing

The upcoming Bajaj Urbanite electric scooter will feature a retro-styled design and is likely to be launched in 2020.

View Photos
The Bajaj Urbanite e-scooter could feature - twin taillamps, alloy wheels, & digital instrument cluster

Images of what appears to be the upcoming Bajaj Urbanite electric scooter, have recently surfaced online. Expected to be sold under the Pune-based two-wheeler maker's new Electric Vehicle (EV) brand Urbanite, the prototype model was seen undergoing testing somewhere in Pune, Maharashtra. While the images are not exactly very clear, the basic silhouette of the scooter tells we'll be seeing a very retro-styled design, possibly taking some inspiration from the company's popular scooter legacy. Furthermore, the fact that we don't see an exhaust system indicates that this is, in fact, an all-electric scooter.

Also Read: Bajaj To Launch Electric Vehicle Range By 2020

Bajaj

Bajaj Bikes

Pulsar 150

Pulsar NS200

Pulsar 180

CT 100

Platina 110

Pulsar NS160

Pulsar 220F

Pulsar RS 200

V15

2019 Dominar 400

ComforTec

Avenger Street 220

Dominar 400

Avenger Cruise 220

Discover 125

Discover 110

Avenger Street 160

V12

Visually, there isn't much for us to talk about at the moment, courtesy of the heavy camouflage. However, based on the exposed areas, we can see that the Urbanite e-scooter will come with twin taillamps, an elevated grab rail, alloy wheels, and possibly even disc brakes. The test mule is also seen with a makeshift backrest, tall mirrors, and a vertically oriented digital instrument cluster. Other features and technical details are still unknown.

99aebnk4

Bajaj Urbanite e-Scooter appears to get alloy wheels and a vertically oriented digital instrument cluster

Earlier when Bajaj Auto announced its plan to launch electric two-wheelers in India, the company's Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj had said the company plans to make aspirational products, with the Urbanite, the aim is to create a brand like Tesla in the electric two-wheeler space. Having said that, it's still early days, and there are still a lot many details that are yet to be known, like - the drive train, battery capacity and much more.

Bajaj Auto aims to start selling its electric two-wheelers by the year 2020, and upon launch, it will see competition from brands like Ather Energy, Okinawa, Hero Electric and many others.

0 Comments

Image Source: TeamBHP / Rushlane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 150 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj
Pulsar 150
TAGS :
Bajaj Urbanite Bajaj Electric Scooter Urbanite Electric Scooter Electric Scooter

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sports Edition Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 7.98 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sports Edition Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 7.98 Lakh
Bajaj Urbanite Electric Scooter Spotted Testing
Bajaj Urbanite Electric Scooter Spotted Testing
Tesla Produced 900 Model 3 Cars Per Day This Week- Musk
Tesla Produced 900 Model 3 Cars Per Day This Week- Musk
Uber Brings Electric Bike Service Jump To London
Uber Brings Electric Bike Service Jump To London
Musk's Leaked Email Shows Tesla To Make Record Deliveries In Second Quarter
Musk's Leaked Email Shows Tesla To Make Record Deliveries In Second Quarter
Self-Driving Startup Aurora Bets On Lidar In First Acquisition
Self-Driving Startup Aurora Bets On Lidar In First Acquisition
BMW Bids An Amazing Farewell To Mercedes-Benz CEO Dieter Zetsche On His Retirement Day
BMW Bids An Amazing Farewell To Mercedes-Benz CEO Dieter Zetsche On His Retirement Day
2020 Skoda Superb Unveiled; Now Available In A Plug-In Hybrid Version
2020 Skoda Superb Unveiled; Now Available In A Plug-In Hybrid Version
Skoda Launches New iV Sub-Brand; Marks Entry Into The World Of Electric Vehicles
Skoda Launches New iV Sub-Brand; Marks Entry Into The World Of Electric Vehicles
Production-Spec Renault Arkana Unveiled, Could Be Considered For The Indian Market
Production-Spec Renault Arkana Unveiled, Could Be Considered For The Indian Market
Mercedes-Benz’s Heated Seatbelts Could Encourage Customers To Put Them On
Mercedes-Benz’s Heated Seatbelts Could Encourage Customers To Put Them On
2020 Mahindra Thar Hard Top Version Spotted Testing
2020 Mahindra Thar Hard Top Version Spotted Testing
Prosecutors Fine Bosch 90 Million Euros For Illicit Emissions Software
Prosecutors Fine Bosch 90 Million Euros For Illicit Emissions Software
After World Car Of The Year, Jaguar I-Pace Wins Powertrain Awards
After World Car Of The Year, Jaguar I-Pace Wins Powertrain Awards
National Karting Championship Gets Bigger For 2019; JK Tyre Back As Sponsor
National Karting Championship Gets Bigger For 2019; JK Tyre Back As Sponsor

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 71,994
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
KTM RC 200

KTM RC 200

₹ 2.05 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 71,994 - 88,693 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
₹ 1.24 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
₹ 97,493 *
Bajaj CT 100
Bajaj CT 100
₹ 37,112 - 47,246 *
Bajaj Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
₹ 55,291 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
₹ 96,105 *
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
₹ 1.02 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.53 Lakh *
Bajaj V15
Bajaj V15
₹ 69,621 - 74,308 *
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.97 Lakh *
Bajaj ComforTec
Bajaj ComforTec
₹ 46,098 - 53,397 *
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
₹ 1.08 Lakh *
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.86 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Bajaj Discover 125
Bajaj Discover 125
₹ 63,715 - 68,302 *
Bajaj Discover 110
Bajaj Discover 110
₹ 58,600 - 59,377 *
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
₹ 91,182 *
Bajaj V12
Bajaj V12
₹ 65,082 *
View More
x
2020 Mahindra Thar Hard Top Version Spotted Testing
2020 Mahindra Thar Hard Top Version Spotted Testing
Harley-Davidson To Enter 250-500 cc Motorcycle Segment In 2020
Harley-Davidson To Enter 250-500 cc Motorcycle Segment In 2020
Government Think Tank Proposes Electrifying Motorbikes, Scooters In 6-8 Years: Report
Government Think Tank Proposes Electrifying Motorbikes, Scooters In 6-8 Years: Report
Hyundai Kona Electric India Launch Details Out
Hyundai Kona Electric India Launch Details Out
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities