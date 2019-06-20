New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Triumph Alliance To Be Finalised In A Few Months

A senior Bajaj Auto official has confirmed in an interview that discussions with Triumph are at an advanced stage, and could be finalised in a matter of few months.

View Photos
The Bajaj-Triumph alliance may be finalised in a few months

Highlights

  • The alliance will be finalised in a few months, a Bajaj official confirms
  • Triumph branded small displacement bikes will be made in India
  • Bajaj Auto will manufacture the bikes designed by Triumph

Bajaj Auto Limited and British motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles are close to finalising the alliance that will see small displacement Triumph motorcycles to be manufactured by Bajaj and sold in India, and other markets. The alliance between the two motorcycle brands was announced almost two years ago, in August 2017, but now a senior official of Bajaj Auto has confirmed that the discussions between the two brands are at an advanced stage and will be finalised in a matter of months. However, the first Triumph motorcycle to be fully manufactured by Bajaj in India is still some time away, although sources have revealed that the development has been ongoing, and in fact, at an advanced stage, with the designs coming from Triumph's headquarters in Hinckley and the engine and chassis development handled by Bajaj.

Bajaj Auto's Executive Director Rakesh Sharma has now said in an interview that the talks with Triumph are at an advanced stage, and a final agreement is expected to be reached very soon, maybe even before the year is over. So, that could mean we may well see some sort of a concept at one of the motorcycle shows later this year, with possibly a production model sometime by late 2020, or early 2021.

Bajaj

Bajaj Bikes

Pulsar 150

Pulsar NS200

Pulsar 180

Platina 110

CT 100

Pulsar 220F

Pulsar NS160

Pulsar RS 200

2019 Dominar 400

V15

ComforTec

Dominar 400

Avenger Street 160

Avenger Street 220

Discover 125

Avenger Cruise 220

Discover 110

V12

Also Read: Bajaj-Triumph Agreement Delayed

triumph 250 cc naked street spy shot

A 250 cc Triumph roadster was spotted on test in 2013

What remains to be seen is what type of motorcycle the new Bajaj-Triumph alliance will develop. From all indications, and Triumph's expertise and legacy of modern classic motorcycles, the first model from the alliance could well be a small displacement modern classic - something like a Triumph Bonneville with a 300-500 cc engine. While using Bajaj Auto's manufacturing facility and supporting supply chain infrastructure, this new model could well be priced very competitively to take on established players like Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle space.

Also Read: Motorcycles To Expect From The Bajaj-Triumph Alliance

triumph daytona 250

A Triumph Daytona, supposedly with a 250 cc engine, was spotted on test a few years ago

In any case, Triumph has dabbled in building some small displacement prototypes in the past, targeted specifically at markets like India, which were shelved. These include a small Daytona-like sportbike, as well as a small displacement naked roadster, which never saw production. But we can't rule such models out as well from the Bajaj-Triumph alliance, once manufacturing begins after the first product is launched.

0 Comments

(Source: DNA)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 150 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj
Pulsar 150

Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 75,432 - 88,693 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
₹ 1.24 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
₹ 97,493 *
Bajaj Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
₹ 55,291 - 59,579 *
Bajaj CT 100
Bajaj CT 100
₹ 37,112 - 47,246 *
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
₹ 1.02 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
₹ 96,105 *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.53 Lakh *
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.97 Lakh *
Bajaj V15
Bajaj V15
₹ 69,621 - 74,308 *
Bajaj ComforTec
Bajaj ComforTec
₹ 46,098 - 53,397 *
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.86 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
₹ 91,182 *
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
₹ 1.08 Lakh *
Bajaj Discover 125
Bajaj Discover 125
₹ 63,715 - 68,302 *
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Bajaj Discover 110
Bajaj Discover 110
₹ 58,600 - 59,377 *
Bajaj V12
Bajaj V12
₹ 65,082 *
View More
x
KTM RC 125 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.47 Lakh
KTM RC 125 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.47 Lakh
Kia Seltos Unveil Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Images, Launch
Kia Seltos Unveil Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Images, Launch
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities