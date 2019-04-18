Bajaj Qute LPG Variant To Be Launched By End Of May 2019

Bajaj Auto will soon be introducing an LPG (Liquid Petroleum Gas) powered variant of its all-new quadricycle, the Bajaj Qute. Speaking to carandbike at the sidelines of the Maharashtra launch of the new Bajaj Qute, Prashant Ahir, DGM Intracity Business Unit, Bajaj Auto, said, "soon you'll be seeing more variants of the Qute coming in, the immediate one being an LPG version."

The new Bajaj Qute is the country's first quadricycle, and is currently available in two fuel options - petrol and CNG. While the former is priced in India at ₹ 2.48 lakh, the CNG version has been launched at ₹ 2.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). As of now, the Qute quadricycle is on sale in six states - Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and now Maharashtra. In fact, the company is offering the Bajaj Qute for both personal and commercial use. Bajaj says that the Qute will be available across India by the end of April or early May 2019.

The upcoming LPG variant will be powered by the same rear-mounted 216 cc, single-cylinder, twin-spark engine that powers the petrol and CNG models. The Qute is available as a mono-fuel vehicle, meaning, you can either get it in petrol form or CNG, not both. Similar will be the case with the LPG variant as well. The petrol version churns out around 13 bhp at 5500 rpm and develops 18.9 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The CNG variant is tuned to develop just 10 bhp and around 16 Nm of peak torque, and the engine is paired to a five-speed sequential gearbox.

In his presentation, Ahir said that given the growing traffic congestion and narrow roads of the city, quadricycles are most ideal for intracity commute. In fact, he added, "Cars are best suited for Intercity travel and are most inefficient within the city". Thus, the new Bajaj Qute has been positioned between a three-wheeler and a conventional four-wheeler car, considering it offers the best of both worlds. It's low on maintenance, delivers high mileage, protection from extreme weather, and is easy to drive. So, in India, the Bajaj Qute will be targeted towards autorickshaw owners looking to upgrade to a bigger vehicle, or an existing taxi driver to become taxi owner. Fleet aggregators and operators could also find it a better buy. For personal use, Bajaj aims to target two-wheeler owners who are looking for a better, cost-effective option that is safer and sheltered as well.

