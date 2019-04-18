New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Qute LPG Variant To Be Launched By End Of May 2019

Pan India sales for the Bajaj Qute will commence by the end of April or early May 2019, while the new LPG model is expected to be launched by end of next month.

View Photos
Bajaj will launch more variants of the Qute starting with an LPG version.

Highlights

  • Bajaj will launch more variants of the Qute starting with the LPG.
  • The Bajaj Qute is already on sale in six states in India.
  • It is targeted at those who are looking for a safer and sheltered option.

Bajaj Auto will soon be introducing an LPG (Liquid Petroleum Gas) powered variant of its all-new quadricycle, the Bajaj Qute. Speaking to carandbike at the sidelines of the Maharashtra launch of the new Bajaj Qute, Prashant Ahir, DGM Intracity Business Unit, Bajaj Auto, said, "soon you'll be seeing more variants of the Qute coming in, the immediate one being an LPG version."

Also Read: Bajaj Qute Quadricycle Launched In Maharashtra

Bajaj

Bajaj Bikes

Pulsar 150

Pulsar NS200

Pulsar 180

CT 100

Pulsar 220F

Platina 110

Pulsar NS160

Pulsar RS 200

V15

ComforTec

Dominar 400

Avenger Street 220

Avenger Cruise 220

Discover 125

2019 Dominar 400

Discover 110

V12

Avenger Street 180

o0dqirqkThe Qute quadricycle is on sale in six states - Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and now Maharashtra.

The new Bajaj Qute is the country's first quadricycle, and is currently available in two fuel options - petrol and CNG. While the former is priced in India at ₹ 2.48 lakh, the CNG version has been launched at ₹ 2.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). As of now, the Qute quadricycle is on sale in six states - Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and now Maharashtra. In fact, the company is offering the Bajaj Qute for both personal and commercial use. Bajaj says that the Qute will be available across India by the end of April or early May 2019.

e668j6ukThe Bajaj Qute will be targeted towards autorickshaw owners looking to upgrade to a bigger vehicle, or an existing taxi driver to become taxi owner.

The upcoming LPG variant will be powered by the same rear-mounted 216 cc, single-cylinder, twin-spark engine that powers the petrol and CNG models. The Qute is available as a mono-fuel vehicle, meaning, you can either get it in petrol form or CNG, not both. Similar will be the case with the LPG variant as well. The petrol version churns out around 13 bhp at 5500 rpm and develops 18.9 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The CNG variant is tuned to develop just 10 bhp and around 16 Nm of peak torque, and the engine is paired to a five-speed sequential gearbox.

Also Read: 2019 Bajaj Qute First Drive Review

rq5m0rf8For personal use, Bajaj aims to target two-wheeler owners who are looking for a better, cost-effective option that is safer and sheltered as well.
0 Comments

In his presentation, Ahir said that given the growing traffic congestion and narrow roads of the city, quadricycles are most ideal for intracity commute. In fact, he added, "Cars are best suited for Intercity travel and are most inefficient within the city". Thus, the new Bajaj Qute has been positioned between a three-wheeler and a conventional four-wheeler car, considering it offers the best of both worlds. It's low on maintenance, delivers high mileage, protection from extreme weather, and is easy to drive. So, in India, the Bajaj Qute will be targeted towards autorickshaw owners looking to upgrade to a bigger vehicle, or an existing taxi driver to become taxi owner. Fleet aggregators and operators could also find it a better buy. For personal use, Bajaj aims to target two-wheeler owners who are looking for a better, cost-effective option that is safer and sheltered as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 150 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj
Pulsar 150
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
Yamaha
SZ RR V2.0
Hero Glamour Fi
Hero
Glamour Fi
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda
CB Shine SP
Hero Achiever
Hero
Achiever
Bajaj V15
Bajaj
V15
Bajaj V12
Bajaj
V12
Hero Glamour
Hero
Glamour
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda
CB Unicorn 150
Hero Glamour 125
Hero
Glamour 125
TAGS :
Bajaj Qute Bajaj Quadricycle Qute Bajaj Qute Launch Bajaj Qute Engine Bajaj Qute Exteriors Bajaj Qute first drive Bajaj Qute review Bajaj Qute Launch Details Bajaj Qute quadricycle Bajaj Quadricycle Vehicle Bajaj quadricycle

Latest News

Bajaj Qute LPG Variant To Be Launched By End Of May 2019
Bajaj Qute LPG Variant To Be Launched By End Of May 2019
Honda BigWing Retail Chain For Big Bikes Inaugurated
Honda BigWing Retail Chain For Big Bikes Inaugurated
Revival Birdcage Unveiled With Big BMW Boxer Engine
Revival Birdcage Unveiled With Big BMW Boxer Engine
2019 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory Unveiled
2019 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory Unveiled
2019 New York Auto Show: Porsche 911 Speedster Breaks Cover
2019 New York Auto Show: Porsche 911 Speedster Breaks Cover
Honda Cars India Recalls 3,669 Units Of Accord To Replace Takata Airbag Inflators
Honda Cars India Recalls 3,669 Units Of Accord To Replace Takata Airbag Inflators
Top 7 Cars At The 2019 New York International Auto Show
Top 7 Cars At The 2019 New York International Auto Show
2020 Triumph Rocket III Production Model Spotted
2020 Triumph Rocket III Production Model Spotted
Mahindra Signs Deal With Ford Motor To Make Midsize SUVs In India
Mahindra Signs Deal With Ford Motor To Make Midsize SUVs In India
Bajaj Qute Quadricycle Launched In Maharashtra; Prices Start At Rs. 2.48 Lakh
Bajaj Qute Quadricycle Launched In Maharashtra; Prices Start At Rs. 2.48 Lakh
2019 Auto Shanghai: Top 7 Cars
2019 Auto Shanghai: Top 7 Cars
2019 New York Auto Show: Hyundai Venue Makes Global Debut
2019 New York Auto Show: Hyundai Venue Makes Global Debut
2019 Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Unveiled In India
2019 Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Unveiled In India
Jaguar I-Pace Pulls Off Historic Triple Win At 2019 World Car Of The Year Awards
Jaguar I-Pace Pulls Off Historic Triple Win At 2019 World Car Of The Year Awards
GT Racing Organisers SRO Pledges To Notre-Dame Restoration
GT Racing Organisers SRO Pledges To Notre-Dame Restoration

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 71,994
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 71,994 - 88,693 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
₹ 1.12 - 1.24 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
₹ 97,493 *
Bajaj CT 100
Bajaj CT 100
₹ 37,112 - 47,246 *
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
₹ 1.02 Lakh *
Bajaj Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
₹ 55,291 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
₹ 96,105 *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.4 - 1.53 Lakh *
Bajaj V15
Bajaj V15
₹ 69,621 - 74,308 *
Bajaj ComforTec
Bajaj ComforTec
₹ 46,098 - 53,397 *
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.86 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
₹ 1.08 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Bajaj Discover 125
Bajaj Discover 125
₹ 63,715 - 68,302 *
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.97 Lakh *
Bajaj Discover 110
Bajaj Discover 110
₹ 58,600 - 59,377 *
Bajaj V12
Bajaj V12
₹ 65,082 *
Bajaj Avenger Street 180
Bajaj Avenger Street 180
₹ 93,883 *
View More
x
Bajaj Qute Quadricycle Launched In Maharashtra; Prices Start At Rs. 2.48 Lakh
Bajaj Qute Quadricycle Launched In Maharashtra; Prices Start At Rs. 2.48 Lakh
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities