Bajaj Qute Launched On Uber XS In Bengaluru

Bajaj Auto and Uber, one of world's largest ride-hailing app have announced a partnership to launch the Bajaj Qute for Uber XS in Bengaluru. For the uninitiated, Uber XS is a new ride category available in India which will offer personal mobility in the Bajaj Qute. Uber users will be able to see Uber XS on the app from June 13 and it will be available in Indiranagar, Kormanagala, HSR Layout and parts of the outer ring road in Bengaluru to begin with.

Sharing details of the partnership, Nandini Maheshwari, Head, Business Development, Uber India & South Asia, said, "We are delighted to partner with one of India's most trusted names, Bajaj Auto, to launch Bajaj Qute on Uber XS in Bengaluru. At Uber, we constantly work towards transforming the mobility landscape of cities, with technology at the heart of our solutions. This partnership is an extension of Uber's commitment towards lowering transportation costs, enhancing asset utilization and improving rider convenience."

The Bajaj Qute promises low running cost along with ease of driving in city traffic conditions, thanks to its dimensions. The Bajaj Qute promises low running cost along with ease of driving in city traffic conditions, thanks to its dimensions.

The Bajaj Qute is a quadricycle with space for three passengers apart from the driver. It is available in either petrol or a CNG variant but Uber will be using only the CNG variant for the Uber XS rides. The Bajaj Qute CNG has a claimed mileage of 43 km/kg. The low cost of running along with ease of driving and its compact dimensions make for a very convenient cab experience.

The Bajaj Qute is powered by a 216 cc, single-cylinder, twin-spark engine which is available as a mono-fuel version. That means you can either get it in petrol form, or CNG, not both. The petrol version puts out around 13 bhp at 5500 rpm and 18.9 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The CNG variant puts out just over 10 bhp of power and around 16 Nm of peak torque, and the engine is paired to a five-speed gearbox.

