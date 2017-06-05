Bajaj Auto has increased prices on the Pulsar range of motorcycles by ₹ 1,001. The price hike is marginal, but affects the complete line-up right from the Bajaj Pulsar 135LS, Pulsar 150, 180, going up to the top-of-the-line Bajaj Pulsar RS200. This is the second major price hike from Bajaj this year after prices of the Dominar were hiked by ₹ 1,000 just last month, taking the total price increase on the flagship model to ₹ 2,000.

New New Bajaj Pulsar 150

The most popular model from the Pulsar range, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is now priced at ₹ 75,604, while the Pulsar 180 is priced at ₹ 80,546. The entry-level Pulsar 135LS now starts at ₹ 61,177 after the price hike.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is now priced at ₹ 1.22 lakh for the non-ABS variant, and ₹ 1.34 lakh for the single-channel ABS version. The Pulsar NS200, on the other hand, carries a price tag of ₹ 97,452, while the extremely popular Pulsar 220F now retails at ₹ 92,200 (all-prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

(2017 Bajaj Pulsar RS200)

Bajaj Auto introduced the 2017 edition of the Pulsar series earlier this year, which comply to the Bharat Stage Four (BS-IV) emission norms. The new models received updated engines that are slightly more environment-friendly, Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) function and updated graphics as well. Bajaj also resurrected the Pulsar NS200 with the 2017 range after discontinuing the model in 2015.

After the Dominar and Pulsars, it needs to be seen if the Pune-based bike maker will hike prices on the Avenger, Discover, Platina and V range of the motorcycles. While the move won't be surprising, we do expect the price hike to be in the vicinity of ₹ 1000, depending on the model.

(2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS200)

On the sales front, Bajaj Auto's volumes haven't been as optimistic. The company saw a drop of 10 per cent in total volumes (motorcycles and commercial vehicles) in May 2017 with 3.14 lakh units sold in domestic and export markets. In the domestic space, the bike maker's two wheeler sales reported a drop of 13 per cent with 1.56 lakh units sold last month, while exports were down by 5 per cent during the same period with 1.20 lakh units shipped out. Nevertheless, the company is likely to make some recovery around the festive season when two wheeler sales see a sharp increase in volumes.