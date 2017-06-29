Bajaj Auto has silently launched the Pulsar NS160 in India, without much fanfare, a Bajaj official confirmed to Carandbike. The bike has been priced at ₹ 82,400 (ex-showroom, Pune) and we believe a formal announcement will follow post 1 July, 2017 after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) kicks in. The Pulsar NS160 bike was spotted testing in India recently, which paved way for speculation about its launch. The Pulsar NS160 is already on sale in markets such as Nepal and Turkey and now it serves to fill up the gap that existed between the Pulsar 150 and the Pulsar 180.

(2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS160)

The Pulsar NS160 gets a 160.3 cc motor that is oil-cooled. It makes 15.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm, although Bajaj hasn't released the official specifications yet. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is built around a steel perimeter frame and has a box-section swingarm. As far as brakes are concerned, it gets a 240 mm petal disc upfront and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. The Pulsar NS160 is shod with an 80/100 tyre at the front and 110/80 sized tyre at the rear. The rim size is 17 inches.

As far as the looks are concerned, it carries over the naked sport, streetfighter looks from its elder sibling, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, launched earlier in the year. Some of the body components are shard as well, such as the instrument console. The overall dimensions of the bike seem to be similar to that of the NS200.

(The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 was recently caught testing in India)

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 will go up against the likes of the Honda CB Hornet 160R, Suzuki Gixxer and the Yamaha FZ-S. The Bajaj Pulsar line-up in India starts from the Pulsar 135 and continues with the Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180, Pulsar NS200 and the Pulsar 220. The biggest gap with respect to displacement was between the Pulsar 150 and the Pulsar 180 and the Pulsar NS160 slots in beautifully, expanding the Pulsar range in India.