The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is already sold in certain markets such as Turkey and Nepal but doesn't sell in India. This spyshot was recently grabbed in Pune, where Bajaj has its manufacturing facility as well. The NS160 test mule spotted testing looked similar to the NS200 (which is sold in India) and the overall design cues remain the same as well. As far as features and equipment is concerned, the NS160 gets the same body panels and the instrumentation is similar as well, a part digital part analogue console. The NS160 also retains the clip-on handlebars, underbelly exhaust and the LED tail lamp from the NS200.

(Bajaj Pulsar NS160 caught testing in India)

What are different on the NS160 as compared to the NS200 are the tyres, which are visibly slimmer and the disc brake upfront, which again has a smaller diameter as compared to the one on the NS200. The NS160 also gets a kick-starter as well unlike in the NS200. The single-cylinder engine is oil-cooled and displaces 160.3 cc and makes 15.3 bhp of peak power and 14.6 Nm of max torque. The transmission is of course a 5-speed unit.

(Bajaj Pulsar NS160 caught testing in India)

The Bajaj Pulsar range in India includes the Pulsar 135, Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180, NS200 and the Pulsar 220. The biggest gap displacement-wise is between the Pulsar 150 and the Pulsar 180. Therefore, we believe Bajaj might look to fill up this space with the NS160. Plus the fact that the test mule was camouflaged as well! There is nothing concrete on Bajaj planning to sell this model in India yet and this might just be a test bike which is undergoing testing before it is launched in some other market.



(Source: Bikewale.com)