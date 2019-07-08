New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Expected To Be Launched In India Soon

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is already on sale in the international market, and the new 125 cc Pulsar is expected to be launched in India in the next few months.


The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is expected to be launched in the next few months

Highlights

  • Pulsar NS 125 to be the entry-level model in the Bajaj Pulsar family
  • 125 cc engine makes 11.8 bhp of power, 11 Nm of peak torque
  • New Pulsar NS 125 expected to be launched around September 2019

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 was launched in Poland last year, and latest rumours doing the rounds is that Bajaj Auto will definitely launch the Pulsar NS 125 in India, just before the festive season kicks in. Once launched, the new Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 will be the smallest capacity motorcycle in the Pulsar line-up, and is likely to come with combined braking system (CBS) which is mandatory for motorcycles and scooters with 125 cc engine capacity and below. Bajaj has already discontinued the Pulsar 135 LS, and the new NS 125 will carry similar styling in-line with the Pulsar NS models.



The Pulsar NS 125 will be the smallest model in the Bajaj Pulsar family

The Pulsar NS 125 looks quite similar to the Pulsar LS 135, with some subtle visual changes. And the new 125 cc Pulsar is expected to come with a fuel-injected engine to meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI emission regulations. The 124.45 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine puts out 11.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The four-valve engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. Braking duties are handled by a 240 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum, and CBS is expected to be standard. The NS 125 gets a new headlight cowl, new NS 125 graphics on the fuel tank, new split seats, and pair of split grab rails.

0 Comments

The 125 cc Pulsar is expected to be launched in a couple of months, just around the festive season and will likely replace the now discontinued Pulsar LS 135. Expect prices around ₹ 60,000 (ex-showroom) when the bike is launched in India, and it will take on segment leaders like the Honda CB Shine and Hero Glamour.

