Bajaj Pulsar 220F Gets New Matte Red Paint Scheme

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F Volcanic Red is the newest colour option available on the motorcycle

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F has been introduced with a new Volcanic Red paint scheme in India, priced at ₹ 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The colour option is available in addition to the black and blue shades that is already on sale and the pricing too remains unchanged. The red shade was originally launched with the Pulsar 220F when the fuel-injected version over a decade ago and the paint option makes a comeback after a while on the long-selling motorcycle. The Bajaj Pulsar 220F continues to be a popular offering from the manufacturer, and the new matte colour does bring a little nostalgia to it.

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F continues to draw power from a 220 cc oil-cooled motor with 21 bhp

Only this time, the matte red is complemented with orange and black graphics on the half-fairing, belly pan and tail section. The alloy wheels are blacked out unlike the silver finished ones on the original 220F FI, and get an orange rim for some contrast. Other features remain the same including the semi-digital console, 3D Pulsar logo and the twin projector headlamp.

The original 2007 Bajaj Pulsar 220 DTS-FI was available in the red shade with fuel-injection

Mechanically, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F continues to draw power from the same 220 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, carburetted engine tuned for 21 bhp and 19 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are taken care by telescopic forks at the front and gas-charged dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking power comes from disc brakes at either end with single-channel ABS as standard.

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F competes against the likes of the Hero Karizma and the Suzuki Gixxer SF in the segment.

