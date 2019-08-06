New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Pulsar 220F Gets New Matte Red Paint Scheme

The new Volcanic Red paint scheme comes with contrast black and orange graphics and is the third colour option on offer apart from the standard blue and black shades.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Bajaj Pulsar 220F Volcanic Red is the newest colour option available on the motorcycle

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F has been introduced with a new Volcanic Red paint scheme in India, priced at ₹ 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The colour option is available in addition to the black and blue shades that is already on sale and the pricing too remains unchanged. The red shade was originally launched with the Pulsar 220F when the fuel-injected version over a decade ago and the paint option makes a comeback after a while on the long-selling motorcycle. The Bajaj Pulsar 220F continues to be a popular offering from the manufacturer, and the new matte colour does bring a little nostalgia to it.

1l8d8enk

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F continues to draw power from a 220 cc oil-cooled motor with 21 bhp

Bajaj Pulsar 220F

1.02 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Only this time, the matte red is complemented with orange and black graphics on the half-fairing, belly pan and tail section. The alloy wheels are blacked out unlike the silver finished ones on the original 220F FI, and get an orange rim for some contrast. Other features remain the same including the semi-digital console, 3D Pulsar logo and the twin projector headlamp.

qdfqhepk

The original 2007 Bajaj Pulsar 220 DTS-FI was available in the red shade with fuel-injection

Mechanically, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F continues to draw power from the same 220 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, carburetted engine tuned for 21 bhp and 19 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are taken care by telescopic forks at the front and gas-charged dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking power comes from disc brakes at either end with single-channel ABS as standard. 

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F competes against the likes of the Hero Karizma and the Suzuki Gixxer SF in the segment.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 220F with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Bajaj
Pulsar 220F

Bajaj Pulsar 220F Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
₹ 97,493 *
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹ 96,220 - 1.22 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
₹ 93,895 *
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
₹ 1.11 Lakh *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 91,140 - 99,603 *
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 89,418 - 1.02 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
₹ 86,388 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 - 96,907 *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Benelli Imperiale 400 To Be Launched This Festive Season
Benelli Imperiale 400 To Be Launched This Festive Season
2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Review
2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Review
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities