New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Pulsar 180 Discontinued In India; Replaced By Pulsar 180F

Bajaj dealerships have confirmed that the Pulsar 180 has been discontinued and will be available only till stocks last, and has been replaced by the semi-faired Pulsar 180F instead.

View Photos

Motorcycle maker Bajaj Auto has pulled the plug on the Pulsar 180 in India. The popular selling motorcycle for the manufacturer has now been replaced by the Bajaj Pulsar 180F, which uses the same underpinnings as the standard Pulsar 180, but gets the semi-fairing from its older sibling - the Pulsar 220F. While Bajaj is yet to confirm the development, dealerships in Mumbai, Delhi and Pune have stated that the motorcycle has been discontinued and will only be available till stocks last. Meanwhile, the Pulsar 180F was introduced earlier this year and replaces the standard Pulsar 180 in the company's stable. The Pulsar 180F is priced at ₹ 86,490 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Also Read: 2019 Bajaj Pulsar 180F Details Leaked

Bajaj Pulsar 180

95,928 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 180

The Bajaj Pulsar's classic series continues to remain a major volumes spinner for the manufacturer. Both the Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 180 are huge on sales, while the Pulsar 220F is one of the most consistently well-selling bikes from Bajaj. However, it seems the Pulsar 180F has been introduced to bring a different identity to the motorcycle and capitalise on the popularity of the 220F. Both the Pulsar 180F and the 220F share identical components including the fuel tank, tyres, instrument console and more, while it is the engine that witnesses the biggest change.

47g626bo

The 2019 Bajaj Pulsar 180F shares its fairing with the 220F | Photo Credit: Thrustzone.com

The Bajaj Pulsar 180F uses the same 178 cc air-cooled, carburetted motor that churns out 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike underpinned by a double cradle frame and is suspended by telescopic forks up front and dual Nitrox shock absorbers at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 260 mm disc brake at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The Pulsar 180F does not get ABS as yet, and the updated version is expected to be made available soon albeit with a price hike of about ₹ 6,000-8,000.

0 Comments

Despite the price hike, the Pulsar 180F's on-road price tag will hover around the ₹ 1 lakh mark, which will make it one of the more affordable faired motorcycle offerings. The 180F competes against the Suzuki Gixxer SF, TVS Apache RTR 180, Honda CB Hornet 160R and the likes in the segment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 180 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj
Pulsar 180
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki
Gixxer SF
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
Yamaha
Fazer V2.0 FI
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda
CB Hornet 160R
Bajaj Pulsar 220
Bajaj
Pulsar 220
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS
Apache RTR 160
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha
FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
Yamaha
FZ V2.0 FI
Honda X-Blade
Honda
X-Blade
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero
Xtreme Sports
TAGS :
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 180F Bajaj Pulsar 180F Bajaj Pulsar Bajaj Bikes Bajaj Auto

Latest News

2019 Porsche 911: Price Expectation
2019 Porsche 911: Price Expectation
Bajaj Pulsar 180 Discontinued In India; Replaced By Pulsar 180F
Bajaj Pulsar 180 Discontinued In India; Replaced By Pulsar 180F
Tata Motors Group's Global Wholesales Down By 5% In March 2019
Tata Motors Group's Global Wholesales Down By 5% In March 2019
Fiat Chrysler Auto Expands India Footprint; Has 82 Dealerships In India
Fiat Chrysler Auto Expands India Footprint; Has 82 Dealerships In India
Tata Altroz Spotted In India Sans Camouflage Ahead Of Launch
Tata Altroz Spotted In India Sans Camouflage Ahead Of Launch
BMW 620d Gran Turismo Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 63.90 Lakh
BMW 620d Gran Turismo Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 63.90 Lakh
New-Gen Volvo S60 Coming To India In 2020; Focus On PHEVs And EVs
New-Gen Volvo S60 Coming To India In 2020; Focus On PHEVs And EVs
Vehicle Sales In India Saw A Decline Of 8% In March 2019: FADA
Vehicle Sales In India Saw A Decline Of 8% In March 2019: FADA
Jeep Introduces Six Custom Vehicles For 2019 Annual Easter Safari
Jeep Introduces Six Custom Vehicles For 2019 Annual Easter Safari
MG eZS Electric SUV Unveiled Globally; India Launch By End Of 2019
MG eZS Electric SUV Unveiled Globally; India Launch By End Of 2019
Ghosn Slams 'Backstabbing' Former Nissan Colleagues In Latest Public Address
Ghosn Slams 'Backstabbing' Former Nissan Colleagues In Latest Public Address
2019 Triumph Speed Twin Recalled In The US
2019 Triumph Speed Twin Recalled In The US
Mercedes-Benz India Retains No.1 Position In The Luxury Car Segment With Average Q1 Sales
Mercedes-Benz India Retains No.1 Position In The Luxury Car Segment With Average Q1 Sales
Ford Might End Its India Business; Could Form A New Alliance With Mahindra
Ford Might End Its India Business; Could Form A New Alliance With Mahindra
Ford Likely To End Independent India Business With New Mahindra Deal
Ford Likely To End Independent India Business With New Mahindra Deal

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 71,994
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Bajaj Pulsar 180 Alternatives

Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹ 96,658 - 1.07 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
₹ 93,895 *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 91,140 - 99,603 *
Bajaj Pulsar 220
Bajaj Pulsar 220
₹ 1.02 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 89,418 - 1.02 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
₹ 86,388 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 - 96,907 *
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero Xtreme Sports
₹ 84,442 - 86,557 *
View More
Explore Pulsar 180
×
Explore Now
x
Hero MotoCorp's New Full Faired Motorcycle Spied
Hero MotoCorp's New Full Faired Motorcycle Spied
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities