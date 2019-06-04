Bajaj Auto has launched the new Bajaj Platina H-Gear, with a new five-speed gearbox, and a new digital instrument panel with "Gear Shift Guide," trip meter and fuel indicator. The new Platina H-Gear commuter motorcycle has been priced at ₹ 53,376 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the drum brake variant, and ₹ 55,373 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the disc brake variant. The Bajaj Platina H-Gear is available in three colour options - Ebony Black with Blue decals, Ebony Black with Royal Burgundy decals and in Cocktail Wine Red across all Bajaj dealerships in India.

"The brand Platina has always stood for exceptionally high mileage and superior comfort. The Platina 110 H-Gear now joins the highly successful existing Platina 110 and the Platina 100 ES to offer a premium option to consumers. Our R&D team's efforts have led to the launch of Platina 110 H-Gear that boasts of many first-in-class features that deliver the perfect combination of comfort, mileage, pickup and style," said Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto.

The Bajaj Platina 100 H-Gear comes with an updated instrument panel and minor cosmetic upgrades

The new "Gear Shift Guide" allows the rider to upshift or downshift depending on the gear and speed at which the bike is running, ensuring the bike is always on the appropriate selected gear. The Platina H-Gear also sports an additional fifth gear now, called the "Highway Gear", which Bajaj says is optimised for delivering the right mix of pick-up and fuel economy on long distance highway riding. The new Platina also features an all-new feather-touch gear shift mechanism for easy and quick gear changes. The new Platina H-Gear features what is called an anti-skid braking system, ComforTech technology with nitrox SoS suspension, broader rubber footpegs and a longer seat. The Platina H-Gear comes with tubeless tyres, a new 3D logo with new decals and a premium quilted seat with stitch lines.

The Bajaj Platina is one of the largest selling models in Bajaj Auto's motorcycle line-up and now has been extended to three variants - the standard Platina 100, the Platina 100 ES and now the Platina 100 H-Gear. In 2018-19, in the period from April 2018 till March 2019, the Bajaj Platina sold over 6,26,000 units, a growth of 44 per cent over the same period a year ago.

