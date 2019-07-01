Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear: All You Need To Know

The Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear was launched about a month ago, with prices starting at ₹ 53,376 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the drum brake variant and ₹ 55,373 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the disc brake variant. It is basically a Platina with a 5-speed gearbox and a few other updates. It has been the cornerstone for the company's sales in the 100 - 110 cc segments and even after five years, it continues to rake in good numbers for Bajaj Auto. Here is everything you need to know about the Platina with a 5-speed gearbox.

New Gearbox

(The 5-speed gearbox makes for a good riding experience)

The biggest update of course, is the 5-speed gearbox. There is a link type gear-shifter and the all-down gear-shift pattern is similar to any of the 100 - 110 cc bikes with a 4-speed gearbox. Bajaj says that the 'H' in H Gear stands for 'Happy' and 'Highway'. Basically, what Bajaj wants to say is that the 5th gear not only improves the performance but the efficiency as well. Yes, the Platina H Gear has a claimed fuel efficiency of 84 kmpl.

Other Updates

(The 3D logo on the fuel tank is new along with the quilted seat. Also, the rear footpegs are now wider too)

Apart from the new gearbox, the Platina H Gear also gets other updates such as new 3D logo on the fuel tank and a quilted seat. The instrument console is a new unit too. It is a part analogue part digital instrument console like earlier but now gets a gear position indicator along with a gear-shift indicator as well. The former indicates the gear in which the bike is and the latter tells you when to shift up or shift down. The Platina 110 H Gear also gets a bigger 240 mm disc up front along with Bajaj's anti-skid braking system.

Specifications

(When you shift from 4th gear to the 5th gear, the display shows 'H' instead of '5')

The Platina continues to get the same 110 cc engine which makes 8.4 bhp at 7,000 rpm and peak torque of 9.81 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The frame too remains the same along with the suspension. The Platina always had the best-in-class suspension travel with 135 mm up front and 110 mm at the rear, giving it a comfortable ride quality.

Rivals

The Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear takes on rivals such as the Hero Splendor which is the best-selling model in the segment, the Honda CD 110 Dream and the TVS Star City range as well.

