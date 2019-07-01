New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear: All You Need To Know

The Bajaj Platina is one of the highest selling Bajaj models in India. The 110 cc variant made its debut 5 years ago and now Bajaj has updated it by giving a 5-speed gearbox.

View Photos
The Platina 110 is one of best-selling models from Bajaj Auto

Highlights

  • The Bajaj Platina H Gear gets a new 5-speed gearbox
  • The prices start at Rs. 53,373 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • It goes up against the Hero Splendor & Honda CD 110 Dream

The Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear was launched about a month ago, with prices starting at ₹ 53,376 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the drum brake variant and ₹ 55,373 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the disc brake variant. It is basically a Platina with a 5-speed gearbox and a few other updates. It has been the cornerstone for the company's sales in the 100 - 110 cc segments and even after five years, it continues to rake in good numbers for Bajaj Auto. Here is everything you need to know about the Platina with a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Bajaj Platina H Gear 110 First Ride Review

Bajaj

Bajaj Bikes

Pulsar 150

Pulsar NS200

Pulsar 180

Pulsar 220F

Platina 110

CT 100

Pulsar NS160

Pulsar RS 200

2019 Dominar 400

V15

ComforTec

Dominar 400

Avenger Street 160

Avenger Street 220

Discover 125

Avenger Cruise 220

Discover 110

V12

New Gearbox

dumcnas8

(The 5-speed gearbox makes for a good riding experience)

The biggest update of course, is the 5-speed gearbox. There is a link type gear-shifter and the all-down gear-shift pattern is similar to any of the 100 - 110 cc bikes with a 4-speed gearbox. Bajaj says that the 'H' in H Gear stands for 'Happy' and 'Highway'. Basically, what Bajaj wants to say is that the 5th gear not only improves the performance but the efficiency as well. Yes, the Platina H Gear has a claimed fuel efficiency of 84 kmpl.

Other Updates

apcurb84

(The 3D logo on the fuel tank is new along with the quilted seat. Also, the rear footpegs are now wider too)

Apart from the new gearbox, the Platina H Gear also gets other updates such as new 3D logo on the fuel tank and a quilted seat. The instrument console is a new unit too. It is a part analogue part digital instrument console like earlier but now gets a gear position indicator along with a gear-shift indicator as well. The former indicates the gear in which the bike is and the latter tells you when to shift up or shift down. The Platina 110 H Gear also gets a bigger 240 mm disc up front along with Bajaj's anti-skid braking system.

Specifications

h7jc6gc8

(When you shift from 4th gear to the 5th gear, the display shows 'H' instead of '5')

The Platina continues to get the same 110 cc engine which makes 8.4 bhp at 7,000 rpm and peak torque of 9.81 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The frame too remains the same along with the suspension. The Platina always had the best-in-class suspension travel with 135 mm up front and 110 mm at the rear, giving it a comfortable ride quality.

Rivals

0 Comments

The Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear takes on rivals such as the Hero Splendor which is the best-selling model in the segment, the Honda CD 110 Dream and the TVS Star City range as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 150 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj
Pulsar 150

Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 75,432 - 88,693 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
₹ 1.24 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
₹ 97,493 *
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
₹ 1.02 Lakh *
Bajaj Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
₹ 55,291 - 59,579 *
Bajaj CT 100
Bajaj CT 100
₹ 37,112 - 47,246 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
₹ 96,105 *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.53 Lakh *
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.97 Lakh *
Bajaj V15
Bajaj V15
₹ 69,621 - 74,308 *
Bajaj ComforTec
Bajaj ComforTec
₹ 46,098 - 53,397 *
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.86 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
₹ 91,182 *
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
₹ 1.08 Lakh *
Bajaj Discover 125
Bajaj Discover 125
₹ 63,715 - 68,302 *
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Bajaj Discover 110
Bajaj Discover 110
₹ 58,600 - 59,377 *
Bajaj V12
Bajaj V12
₹ 65,082 *
View More
x
Expect India To Be Among Top 3 Markets in APAC; China, Russia, Africa This Year: BMW Motorrad
Expect India To Be Among Top 3 Markets in APAC; China, Russia, Africa This Year: BMW Motorrad
KTM RC 125 First Ride Review
KTM RC 125 First Ride Review
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities