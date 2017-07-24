Bajaj Plans To Start Exports To Thailand

Bajaj Auto is planning to begin exporting motorcycles and three-wheelers to Thailand in the next couple of years, as the company aims to consolidate its position in the Southeast Asian market. Bajaj Auto's consolidated net profit declined in the first quarter of the current financial year, international sales continued to grow. The two-wheeler major currently exports to various markets in the region including the Philippines, Singapore and Myanmar. The Pune-headquartered firm has also started exporting KTM bikes to the Malaysian market recently.

"South East Asia is a big market for two-wheelers. We are getting good response from Malaysia and now in couple of months will also start exporting to Thailand," Bajaj Auto President (Business Development and Assurance) S Ravikumar said.

Bajaj Auto's latest motorcycle is the new Pulsar NS160

The company will be exporting both bikes and three- wheelers to the Thailand market, he added. Bajaj Auto, which exports to various regions including Africa and Latin America, is witnessing robust growth in new markets like Malaysia where it recently started exporting units. For the quarter ended June 30, the company sold 4,09,525 units in the export markets, a growth of 26 per cent over the fourth quarter of FY2017 and 10 per cent over the first quarter of FY2017.

"Efforts on entering new markets have paid dividends and dependence of the company on traditional high volume countries like Sri Lanka, Nigeria, etc has reduced," Ravikumar said. "It is after five quarters that we have crossed 4 lakh unit sales mark in export markets. New markets like Malaysia are maturing now and have given decent results."

Elaborating on various markets, he said that sales have picked up in Nigeria, a big market in African continent.

"Besides, Sri Lanka continues to be down, while in markets like Colombia and Philippines we are holding on," Ravikumar said.

Bajaj Dominar is powered by a 373 cc engine, borrowed from the KTM 390 Duke

The company remains "cautiously optimistic" about export markets going ahead, he added. Commenting on the domestic sales, he said the market would continue to see "turbulence" in August with GST implementation going on and the market would only stabilise in September.

When asked about new launches, Ravikumar said the company's new product pipeline remained robust with plans to introduce many models in remaining quarters of the fiscal. He, however, declined to share specific details about the new product launches.

Bajaj is looking to improve sales in both domestic and international markets in 2018, and the plans to include Thailand is another step towards increasing Bajaj Auto's global footprint. Bajaj Auto is one of the largest exporters of two-wheelers from India. The company's most recent launch is the Pulsar NS160, and the company will launch the Husqvarna brand in 2018.