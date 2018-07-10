Bajaj Dominar Prices Hiked For The Third Time In 2018

Bajaj has not given any updates to the Dominar except new colours

Yet again, Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of its flagship model, the Dominar, by ₹ 2,000 since 1 July, 2018. You will be surprised to know that this is the third time in 2018 that Bajaj has increased the prices of the Dominar by the same amount. This means that the prices of the Dominar have been increased by a total of ₹ 6,000 in 2018. Currently, the Bajaj Dominar in its standard variant is priced at ₹ 1.48 lakh while the ABS variant is now priced at ₹ 1.62 lakh. To give you a comparison, the prices of the Dominar started at ₹ 1.42 lakh in Jan 2018, became ₹ 1.44 lakh in March 2018, ₹ 1.46 lakh in May 2018 and now, the price as we mentioned earlier, is ₹ 1.48 lakh in July 2018. (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)

Month Price Of Bajaj Dominar STD Price of Bajaj Dominar ABS Jan-18 ₹ 1.42 lakh ₹ 1.56 lakh Mar-18 ₹ 1.44 lakh ₹ 1.58 lakh May-18 ₹ 1.46 lakh ₹ 1.60 lakh Jul-18 ₹ 1.48 lakh ₹ 1.62 lakh

Bajaj had launched the Dominar in India in December 2016, at a price of ₹ 1.36 lakh for the non-ABS version. Since then, the overall increase in prices of the Dominar has been around ₹ 12,000. In the one and half years, since the Dominar has been around, Bajaj has offered new colours as updates to the motorcycle. Bajaj recently announced that it will be offering a 5-year warranty on all its motorcycles sold in July 2018.

Bajaj said that over 80 per cent of Dominar customers prefer to purchase the ABS-equipped variant and there were rumours that Bajaj had discontinued the non-ABS variant of the bike. But, it is still on sale, at least for now. The Bajaj Dominar goes up against the likes of the Mahindra Mojo and the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350.

