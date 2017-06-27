Bajaj Dominar Matte Black Version Starts Arriving At Dealerships

Bajaj Auto is all set to introduce a new colour option on its flagship Dominar in the coming weeks. The matte black finished Bajaj Dominar has started arriving at dealerships across the country and was recently spotted in the new shade. Available currently in midnight blue, twilight plum and moon white colours, the matte black shade looks appealing on the Dominar and is certain to attract a host of buyers to the sports cruiser offering. While details on the new shade aren't clear yet, we expect Bajaj to officially announce the colour option early next month.

Bajaj Dominar 400 1.48 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

The matte black shade complements the Dominar

The Bajaj Dominar went on sale in India late last year, and has been much appreciated for its plethora of features for a stellar price tag. The bike packs in an all-LED headlamp cluster and a dual instrument console with the LCD unit providing all the vital information, while the tell tale lights are available on a second display unit on the fuel tank. Power comes from the KTM derived 373.3 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 34 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque, while paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The Dominar is one of the more affordable motorcycles to get a slipper clutch unit, in addition to dual channel ABS.

The new shade has started arriving at Bajaj dealerships

While the matte black Dominar certainly looks appealing, it also might bring just the right push for the bike's sales figures. The Bajaj flagship commenced sales on a positive note averaging 3000 units in the intial months, but sales have seen a drastic drop in numbers. In May this year, Bajaj managed to sell 882 units of the Dominar in the country. The matte black colour then, just adds to the efforts of the manufacturer along with the new 'Hyper riding' marketing campaign, as it aims to push sales further.

That said, expect the Bajaj Dominar to witness a marginal price hike starting next month. The rise will be due to the new GST norms in place that make bikes over 350 cc more expensive. Prices for the Bajaj Dominar currently commence at ₹ 1.39 lakh for the non-ABS and ₹ 1.53 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the ABS variants.



Spy Images Source: India.com/Auto