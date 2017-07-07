Bajaj Dominar Launched In New Matte Black Shade

Bajaj Auto has introduced an all-new Matte Black edition of its most powerful motorcycle, the Dominar 400. With the new addition, the Dominar will now be available in four colours - Matte Black, Moon White, Midnight Blue and Twilight Plum. Other than the new colour, there've been no other cosmetic or mechanical changes to the bike. The Matte Black Dominar is now available at Bajaj Auto dealerships, with the disc brake version priced at ₹ 1,41,045 and the ABS variant priced at ₹ 1,55,215 (ex-showroom Delhi).

No other cosmetic or mechanical changes to the Bajaj Dominar

We had reported a few days ago that the new Matte Black edition of the Bajaj Dominar has already started arriving at Bajaj Auto dealerships, and now is available on sale. The Bajaj Dominar is powered by a 373 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine based on the KTM 390 Duke. On the Dominar, the engine is tuned to make 34.5 bhp of power and 35 Nm of peak torque. Other features like the twin-spar perimeter frame, and full LED headlamp continue on the Dominar, as well as a slipper clutch and a six-speed transmission.

Bajaj Dominar Matte Black Edition available at Bajaj dealerships

We've ridden the Bajaj Dominar, and it offers a wholesome package as a stepping stone to a bigger, more powerful motorcycle for a rider looking to upgrade from a smaller motorcycle. The Bajaj Dominar was launched in December 2016 and sales took off on a positive note averaging 3,000 units in the initial months after launch. But over the past few months, sales of the Dominar have tapered down and with a new, attractive Matte Black shade, Bajaj will be looking to get some momentum back on the Dominar's sales performance.