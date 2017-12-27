Bajaj Dominar In Gloss Red Shade Spied; Launch Soon

It's exactly a year since the Bajaj Dominar went on sale and it's been a journey full of hits and misses. While the street-fighter has been much appreciated for its bang for the buck pricing and features, the sales performance has not exactly met the company's initial expectations. Nevertheless, the Dominar is well packaged motorcycle that can tour as well and there is scope for improvement. Inducing some freshness, Bajaj will be introducing a new colour scheme soon on its flagship bike. A leaked image of the Bajaj Dominar in a bright red shade has made its way online. In fact, the gloss red shade is reminiscent of the Pulsar CS400 concept that was showcased at the 2014 Auto Expo and pretty much got the ball rolling for the Dominar.

Bajaj Dominar 400 1.51 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

(The Bajaj Dominar dominates in styling)

The leaked image that comes from the Bajaj plant in Chakan, shows a candy red paint job to the bike along with silver finished grab rails and side panels. The image shows no design or styling upgrades on the motorcycle and the 2018 Dominar will continue in the same avatar as launched. At present, the motorcycle is offered in three colours - matte black, moon white and midnight blue. The burgundy shade introduced at the time of launch last December, was discontinued earlier this year.

(The Dominar started life as the Bajaj Pulsar CS400 Concept)

With respect to mechanicals, the18 Bajaj Dominar will continue using the telescopic suspension up front with an adjustable monoshock at the rear. The ByBre sourced brakes will continue to serve purpose as well with the optional dual channel ABS. Power will continue to come from the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine tuned to produce 34.5 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque. The bike is paired to a 6-speed transmission and comes with a slipper assist clutch as well. We do hope the 2018 Bajaj Dominar has far lesser vibes, a consistent complain from several owners.

(Bajaj Dominar Matte Black Edition)

Sharing its underpinnings with the KTM 390 Duke, the Bajaj Dominar has impressed many despite a few niggles. The bike also managed to impress our jury this year for the 2018 NDTV Car and Bike Awards, and was crowned the 2018 CNB Motorcycle of the Year - Jury and Viewer's Choice.

