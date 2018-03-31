Having slashed prices on its most affordable offering the CT100, Bajaj Auto has now silently hiked prices on its flagship offering - Bajaj Dominar. The naked motorcycle is more expensive by ₹ 2000 on the ABS version, which is now priced at ₹ 1,58,275. According to the Bajaj website, the non-ABS version has also seen a similar price hike of ₹ 2000, at ₹ 1,44,113 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). However, the Indian manufacturer had recently announced that it has discontinued the non-ABS version of the Dominar due to low demand.

The 2018 Bajaj Dominar was introduced in January this year with a host of upgrades over last year's model. The company, at the time, did not announce a price hike and took its time to do the same. The 2018 Bajaj Dominar received new colour schemes, gold alloy wheels as standard. There were no changes to the mechanicals of the motorcycle.

(2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 in Canyon Red colour) (2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 in Canyon Red colour)

The engine remains the same with the 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned to produce 34.5 bhp at 8000 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and also gets a slipper clutch unit.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock setup at the back. Braking performance comes from ByBre disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

The Bajaj Dominar has been positioned as a sports cruiser by the manufacturer and is quite the bang for buck offering in power-to-value ratio. That said, it's not been able to create the kind of volumes the company was hoping for. Nevertheless, the 2018 upgrades are expected to bring some substantial changes in this regard.

