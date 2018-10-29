Bajaj Dominar 400 Prices Hiked Again; Becomes Dearer By Rs. 1,000

New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Dominar 400 Prices Hiked Again; Becomes Dearer By ₹ 1,000

This is the fourth time the the Bajaj Dominar has received a price hike this year. In 2018 alone, the price of the motorcycle has gone up by Rs. 7,000.

With a hike of Rs. 1000, The 2018 Bajaj Dominar is now priced at Rs. 1.63 lakh for the ABS model

Bajaj Auto has recently increased the price of its flagship motorcycle, the Bajaj Dominar 400, for the fourth time this year. This time around, the power cruiser received a hike of ₹ 1,000, bringing the current price of the ABS version of the Dominar to ₹ 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interestingly enough, Bajaj's official website also shows the revised price for the now discontinued non-ABS version of the bike, which also seems to have received a hike of ₹ 1,000, now costing ₹ 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, both the company as well as Bajaj dealers have confirmed that the non-ABS version is no longer in production, and it could be there because of a technical error, but, dealers who have the bike in stock are still selling them.

Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Dominar 400

This is the fourth time that Bajaj Auto has increased the price of the Dominar 400 in 2018 alone. Before this, the bike received a price hike of ₹ 2,000, back in July 2018, and a similar price hikes in May and March 2018 before that. This year alone, the price of the Bajaj Dominar went from ₹ 1.56 lakh to ₹ 1.63 lakh, seeing a cumulative price hike of ₹ 7,000 in India.

The updated Bajaj Dominar for the 2018 model year was introduced in January this year with a host of upgrades over last year's model. The bike came in new colour schemes, along with gold alloy wheels as standard. In March 2018, Bajaj decided to discontinue the non-ABS variant of the Dominar since more than 80 per cent of buyers sought the ABS version of the bike and only 20 per cent of Dominar buyers preferred the non-ABS variant.

The engine remains the same with the 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned to produce 34.5 bhp at 8000 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and also gets a slipper clutch unit. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Braking performance comes from ByBre disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

Bajaj is right now working on a major update for the Dominar, which will include up-side down (USD) front forks, revised styling, a new twin exhaust end can, a redesigned front mudguard, a larger engine belly pan, slightly larger radiator and a more muscular rear tyre hugger. In fact, the front disc has been repositioned to the left-hand-side of the bike.

