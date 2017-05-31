Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Hiked Again

Bajaj Auto has once again increased the price of the Bajaj Dominar 400 by ₹ 1000 for both the non-ABS and ABS variants. The standard Dominar now costs ₹ 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the top-spec Dominar 400 with ABS will retail for ₹ 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bajaj had revised the Dominar's price in April 2017. This, in addition to the earlier hike, makes the Dominar 400 dearer by ₹ 3,000 compared to the introductory price of the bike when it was launched in India.

Bajaj Dominar 400 1.45 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

This is one of the general periodic price hikes the Bajaj Auto does after the launch of a new motorcycle based on market response. In fact, at the launch event itself, the company had mentioned that the initial prices are introductory and they will go up in due course of time. Currently, the company sells about 3000-4000 units of the Bajaj Dominar per month and Bajaj Auto is expecting these numbers to go up as they are working on increasing the sales network for the Dominar 400. As of now, the bike is only sold in metros and few top-tier cities.

The Dominar 400 is the most powerful motorcycle from Bajaj yet

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is currently the most powerful motorcycle from the home-grown two-wheeler manufacturer. The bike was launched in mid-December 2016 and has been widely praised for its performance and quality. Powered by a Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) compliant 373.3 cc single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid cooled engine, the Dominar 400 makes 34.5 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 6-speed transmission.

On the features front, the Dominar 400 comes with Bajaj's signature DTS-i, triple spark technology and perimeter frame. Other offerings include an all-LED headlamp cluster with daytime running lights, auto headlamp on (AHO) function, reverse backlit instrumentation, LED taillamp, and slipper clutch among others. In India, the Bajaj Dominar 400 competes in the same price bracket with the likes of Mahindra Mojo, Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the KTM 250 Duke.