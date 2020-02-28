Bajaj Dominar 250 Confirmed; Will Arrive In March 2020

A 250 cc offering from Bajaj Auto has been speculated for the longest time, and it was always thought of as the next big Pulsar. However, it is the Dominar family that will grow soon with a younger sibling and this is the Dominar 250. The Bajaj Dominar 250 was spotted testing on a number of occasions in the past and the nameplate has now been confirmed by the manufacturer. As the name suggests, along with the test mules, the Dominar 250 is the smaller capacity offering sharing the same underpinnings as the Dominar 400 and will borrow its powertrain from the KTM 250 Duke. The bike will make its official debut in March this year, and we expect the launch to follow soon either towards the end of next month or by April 2020.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 brings the manufacturer back to its competitive roots in terms of pricing, something that went missing with the Dominar 400 post the 2019 update and now the BS6 version. The new offering is expected to use the same design and underpinnings as the Dominar 400 but is likely to get a cut in hardware to keep costs in check. So, expect to see telescopic forks instead of Upside down units, while a box-section swingarm will be available on the motorcycle instead of a cast swingarm. Bajaj could also employ a small disc brake to keep costs to further trim costs.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 will be identical to the 400 but with a much lower price tag in comparison

Power the Bajaj Dominar 250 will be the 249 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected OHC unit that's seen on the 250 Duke and the Husqvarna twins. On the KTM, the motor belts out about 30 bhp and 24 Nm of peak torque, and you can expect a slightly detuned version to feature on the Bajaj iteration. Expect other hardware to remain the identical including the LED headlamp, dual instrument console. The rear tyre could be a small unit on the motorcycle.

All of the changes are expected to make the Bajaj Dominar 250 competitively priced. Our bet is that Bajaj will keep the prices around ₹ 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), which brings it close to the Dominar's original pricing of ₹ 1.36 lakh in 2016. In contrast, the Bajaj Dominar 400 currently retails for ₹ 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India), making for a substantial increment. We expect to hear more about the Dominar 250 in the weeks to come and we will be riding it too next month, so make sure to keep watching this space for all the details.

