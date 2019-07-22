Pune-based two-wheeler, Bajaj Auto has introduced the rugged new CT110 commuter motorcycle in India. The new Bajaj CT110 is priced from ₹ 37,997 for the kick-start variant, while the electric start version is priced at ₹ 44,480 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The new offering has been designed for application across rough terrain and has been upgraded with a number of enhancements including semi-knobby tyres, raised ground clearance, stronger and bigger crash guards, and a tweaked suspension that offers better ride-ability. In addition, the new CT110 also comes with an upswept exhaust, rubber mirror covers and blows on the front suspension for that rugged look. The new offering is is clearly intended to meet the needs of the rural markets, but will be sold in urban areas as well.

The Bajaj CT110 is offered in three colurs and gets 2 variants - Kick-start & Electric

Commenting on the launch of the new variant, Sarang Kanade, President - Motorcycle Business said, "The CT range was conceptualized for those customers who demand a robust bike at a reasonable price. Till date more than 50 lakh customers are riding the CT and appreciate it for its durability and outstanding mileage. We have continuously invested in the product both in terms of technology and style without losing the core value of delivering the Best Value Motorcycle on the Indian roads.We believe that the tough new CT 110 provides an even better value with superior performance - a great combination of mileage and power - all at an attractive price."

The New Bajaj CT110 will take on the Hero HF Dawn and the TVS Star City

Power on the Bajaj CT110 comes from the 115 cc DTS-i single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 8.4 bhp and 9.81 Nm. Peak torque is available at 5000 rpm, which makes it capable of climbing inclines with ease. In addition, the commuter motorcycle also gets a long and thick padded seat for enhanced comfort and rubber tank pad that allow you to hold on to the fuel tank better.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Stopping power comes from 130 mm drum brakes at either end with combined braking system. The bike is being offered in three colours - Matte olive green with yellow decals, Gloss ebony black with blue decals, and Gloss flame red with bright red decals. The new rugged version of the CT110 is now available across Bajaj Auto's dealerships pan India and will take on the Hero HF Dawn and the TVS Star City in the segment.

