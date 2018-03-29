Bajaj Auto has silently reduced prices on its entry-level CT100 commuter motorcycle range. The bike, available in three variants, is now priced from ₹ 30,714 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the Bajaj CT100 B, which is the bare-basic version and was previously priced at ₹ 32,653 and gets a price cut of ₹ 1939. Barring the price cut, the Bajaj CT100 range does not get any changes in the feature or powertrain. That said, the CT100 B remains one of the most affordable motorcycles in the country.

Coming to the mid-variants, the Bajaj CT100 KS (Kick Start) Alloy is now priced at ₹ 31,802, a substantial price reduction of ₹ 6835 from the previous ₹ 38,637. The Bajaj CT100 Electric Start (ES) Alloy is now cheaper by ₹ 2112, down from ₹ 41,997 to ₹ 39,885 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

With respect to the engine, the Bajaj CT100 B and KS Alloy variants continue to use the 99.27 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 8 bhp at 7500 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque available at 4500 rpm. The Bajaj CT 100 ES Alloy version is powered by the slightly larger 102 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that churns out 7.5 bhp at 7500 rpm and 8.24 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. Both versions are paired with a 4-speed gearbox.

(The Bajaj CT100 B is one of the most affordable motrocycles in India)

The bikes use a telescopic front suspension with 125 mm travel, while the rear gets SNS twin shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by drum brakes at either end. Bajaj claims an internally tested top speed of 90 kmph on all three versions.

The Bajaj CT100 is largely targeted at semi-urban and rural areas, where the buyer is in search of a sturdy vehicle that can take on uneven road conditions as well as occasional cargo at the back. The CT100 range competes against the TVS Sport, Hero HF Dawn and Deluxe, Hero Splendor iSmart, as well as the TVS XL 100 in the segment.

