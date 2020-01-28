Bajaj CT And Platina BS6 Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 40,794

The Bajaj CT & Platina range are the first bikes from the company to become BS6 compliant

Bajaj Auto has announced launching its first set of BS6 compliant motorcycles in India, which includes the Bajaj CT and Platina range. The CT range comes in two options - Bajaj CT100 and CT110, and prices for the bike starts at ₹ 40.794 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Similarly, the Bajaj Platina is also offered in 2 variants, 100cc and 110cc H-Gear, with prices starting at Rs 47,264, while the Platina 100 Electric is priced at Rs 54,797, ₹ 6,368 more than the BS4 variant.

Announcing the launch of the motorcycles, Sarang Kanade, President - Motorcycle, said, "The introduction of these models begins the transition of our product range to BS6 norms. Bajaj Auto has scaled up their line-up of BS6 compliant vehicles and will make BS6 bikes available in the other models too in the next few weeks. With the CT and Platina, our world-class R&D team has enhanced the capabilities of our offerings while ensuring that we meet the stringent BS6 norms so that consumer gets excellent value for their money".

The Bajaj CT110 comes with a 115 cc engine from the Platina 110 that makes 8.4 bhp and 9.81 Nm torque

The Bajaj CT100 comes with 102 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that churns out 7.5 bhp at 7500 rpm and 8.24 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The Bajaj CT110, on the other hand, gets the same 115 cc engine from the Platina 110, making 8.4 bhp at 7,000 rpm and peak torque output of 9.81 Nm at 5,000 rpm along with 4-speed transmission. Both bikes now come equipped with an Electronic Injection (EI) system.

As for the Bajaj Platina range, the 100 cc model gets the 102 cc single-cylinder as the CT 100 with a 4-speed unit, while the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear comes with a 110 cc engine which makes 8.4 bhp at 7,000 rpm and peak torque of 9.81 Nm at 5,000 rpm, and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. These too, now come with the Electronic Injection (EI) system, which helps offer better mileage and smooth performance.

