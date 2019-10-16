Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter: What We Know So Far

Bajaj Auto has resurrected the Bajaj Chetak scooter in an all-new, electric form. The new Bajaj Chetak will be commercially launched in January 2020, when more details will be announced. The Chetak will be part of a new vertical of electric vehicles under the Urbanite brand, and will also include electric three-wheelers and electric quadricycles. The Chetak will be the first electric vehicle to roll out under the Urbanite vertical. Here's what we know so far about the all-new Bajaj Chetak electric scooter.

The overall shape and silhouette of the new Bajaj Chetak resembles the Vespa Elettrica and also the Vespa GTS300

Design

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter looks robust and stands tall on 12-inch cast alloy wheels, and with an all-metal body with a neo-retro design. Bajaj says the bodywork has been completely developed in-house, but the silhouette does resemble the Vespa Elettrica and the Vespa GTS 300 in many ways. The new Bajaj Chetak gets a LED headlight, with a strip of LED daytime running light, a round, retro-styled digital instrument cluster, as well as nicely finished "feather touch" switches, along with scrolling LED blinkers. Overall fit and finish is quite nice, and the new Bajaj Chetak will likely stand out among other electric scooters available in India right now.

The new Bajaj Chetak has nice finishes and futuristic touches to the instrument panel and 'feather touch' switches

Technology

So far, the detailed specifications haven't been revealed, but Bajaj has revealed that the new Chetak will come with an IP67 rated high-tech lithium-ion battery with Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA) cells. The battery is not swappable, but can be charged using a standard household 5-15 amp electrical outlet. There's an on-board Intelligent Battery Management System which controls charge and discharge, and there's also regenerative braking.

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will have a maximum claimed range of 100 km on a single charge

Performance and Range

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will get two drive modes - Economy (E), and Sport (S), with maximum speed rated at around 60 kmph. Claimed range on a single charge is around 100 km in Economy mode.

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will be commercially launched in January 2020, initially in Pune, followed by Bengaluru

Price and Availbility

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will be commercially launched in January 2020, initially in Pune, followed by Bengaluru. The Bajaj electric scooter is expected to be priced at under ₹ 1.5 lakh, in our estimates, at around ₹ 1.25 lakh with finance options as well. Depending on the market response, the Bajaj Chetak will be eventually offered across India through Bajaj Pro-Biking dealerships, but there's no concrete timeline as yet, when the new Chetak will be available across India.

