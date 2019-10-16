Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Unveiled; Deliveries To Commence From January 2020

The Bajaj Electric is expected to be priced around Rs. 1.5 lakh and will be launched in January 2020

Bajaj Auto today unveiled its first electric scooter for the Indian market, under its new electric vehicle division, Urbanite. Christened the Bajaj Chetak, after the company's iconic scooter, the new electric two-wheeler will be manufactured at the manufacturer's Chakan plant. Bajaj has announced that deliveries for the new Chetak electric scooter will commence from January 2020, starting with Pune, followed by Bengaluru, gradually moving across India. It will be the first to many electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers to be introduced under the Urbanite brand.

While prices have not been announced yet, the new electric scooter is expected to be priced under ₹ 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will come under the company's Pro-Biking network, which includes the KTM brand, and distribution will be broadened depending on the response to the ecosystem. 500 KTM dealers across India will cater to the new upcoming Bajaj Chetak electric scooter.

The new Bajaj Chetak is powered by an IP67 rated high-tech Lithium-Ion battery with NCA cells, which can be charged using a standard 5-15 amp electrical outlet, and it will offer an in-city range of up to 100 km. Detailed specifications haven't been revealed yet, however, the Chetak will come with an Intelligent Battery Management System that controls the charge and discharge seamlessly. The electric scooter comes with 2 driving modes - Eco and Sport, along with a reverse assist mode for more convenience. The scooter also gets regenerative braking, which converts braking heat into kinetic energy to maximise range. The Chetak will also be a fully-connected and will be embedded with mobility solution like data communication, security and user authentication.

Visually, the scooter comes with a retro-style design with smooth lines and curvy profile. The vehicle only comes with Chetak badging on the front apron and the rear between the taillights. The Chetak also comes with good fit and finish which is extenuated by premium details like chrome bezel for the headlamp with an LED daytime running lamp ring and LED headlamp. The scooter is also claimed to get feather touch-activated electronic switches, sequential scrolling LED. The scooter also comes with a single-piece seat, larger silver grab rails, and multispoke alloy wheels. Bajaj will offer the Chetak electric scooter in 6 colours.

Post its launch in India in 2020, the company also plans to export the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to relevant markets in Europe.

